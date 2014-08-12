York City 0-1 Doncaster Rovers

From the section

Doncaster continued their decent start to the season with a League Cup first-round win over York City.

York started well, enjoying the majority of possession and creating more chances, with Tom Platt and Lindon Meikle going close.

Doncaster's Jed Steer twice saved from Michael Coulson to keep the score level in a tight game.

But League One side Doncaster snatched a late winner as Harry Forrester beat Jason Mooney from the edge of the box.