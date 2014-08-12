Match ends, York City 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.
York City 0-1 Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Doncaster continued their decent start to the season with a League Cup first-round win over York City.
York started well, enjoying the majority of possession and creating more chances, with Tom Platt and Lindon Meikle going close.
Doncaster's Jed Steer twice saved from Michael Coulson to keep the score level in a tight game.
But League One side Doncaster snatched a late winner as Harry Forrester beat Jason Mooney from the edge of the box.
Line-ups
York
- 1Mooney
- 2McCoy
- 3Ilesanmi
- 10Penn
- 5McCombe
- 16Winfield
- 20Meikle
- 18Platt
- 11JarvisSubstituted forHirstat 78'minutes
- 7Coulson
- 13Straker
Substitutes
- 6Parslow
- 8Summerfield
- 14Montrose
- 15Lowe
- 21Hirst
- 23Murray
- 24Ingham
Doncaster
- 1Steer
- 15Wakefield
- 3Evina
- 4Furman
- 12McCullough
- 6McCombeBooked at 36minsSubstituted forJonesat 82'minutes
- 26Coppinger
- 21De ValBooked at 58mins
- 11MainSubstituted forKeeganat 90+4'minutes
- 9Robinson
- 23BennettSubstituted forForresterat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Jones
- 10Forrester
- 13Marosi
- 14Tyson
- 18Keegan
- 25Peterson
- 30Askins
- Referee:
- Mark Haywood
- Attendance:
- 3,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, York City 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Paul Keegan replaces Curtis Main.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Femi Ilesanmi.
Goal!
Goal! York City 0, Doncaster Rovers 1. Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Curtis Main.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Dean Furman.
Marvin McCoy (York City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt saved. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Femi Ilesanmi.
Foul by Anthony Straker (York City).
Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Rob Jones replaces Jamie McCombe.
Attempt missed. Jed Steer (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Ben Hirst replaces Ryan Jarvis because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lindon Meikle (York City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Luke McCullough.
Dave Winfield (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, York City. Conceded by Jed Steer.
Attempt saved. Anthony Straker (York City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Russell Penn (York City).
Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Harry Forrester replaces Kyle Bennett.
Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Jamie McCombe.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Jamie McCombe.
Attempt blocked. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Jed Steer.
Attempt saved. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John McCombe.
Booking
Marc (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Anthony Straker (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Wakefield (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Dave Winfield (York City).
Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Dave Winfield (York City).