Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Blackpool 0.
Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Blackpool
Blackpool's early-season troubles continued as they suffered a shock Capital One Cup first-round exit at the hands of League Two Shrewsbury.
The Seasiders could only name six substitutes - once again failing to fill their full allocation as they did in Saturday's Championship opener.
Striker Scott Vernon's 34th-minute strike settled matters when he netted after good work from Ashley Vincent.
Tomasz Cywka came closest for Blackpool when he hit the post after 43 minutes.
Ishmael Miller made his Seasiders debut as a second-half substitute, while new arrivals Joel Dielna and Jeffrey Rentmeister both featured as manager Jose Riga continues to make up for lost time and mould his squad for the new campaign.
Blackpool had just eight players registered with less than two weeks to go before the start of the season and just four on the bench for their opening league game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which they lost 2-0.
Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"From minute one, we were so composed. We passed the ball well, and we had a lot of real scoring opportunities.
"The goal itself was a terrific goal, and we could've had a few more. Two, three or four wouldn't have flattered us.
"We're obviously very pleased to beat a Championship side, but what I'm more pleased about is the performance.
"This club's fighting back now, and this result will go some way towards its recovery."
Blackpool manager Jose Riga told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"First of all, the best team won. I knew already that this game, three days after the other one, would be difficult for us and it was difficult, not only the contents of the game but also the physical side.
"We had many problems in this game. If the pre-season preparation was not necessary, why do all the teams do that preparation?
"It's difficult, but I knew it would be difficult. We have to find a solution for the next step, and that is about the squad, the team and even the staff - to be able to bring in a fitness coach or some other help that a normal team has already for many weeks."
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1LeutwilerBooked at 90mins
- 20Knight-Percival
- 5Ellis
- 6Goldson
- 12Gayle
- 14WesolowskiBooked at 15mins
- 7VincentSubstituted forCatonat 68'minutes
- 22Clark
- 4WoodsSubstituted forLawrenceat 88'minutes
- 10VernonSubstituted forManganat 79'minutes
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 2Grandison
- 11Lawrence
- 15Wildig
- 17Caton
- 18Robinson
- 19Mangan
- 21Halstead
Blackpool
- 1Lewis
- 8MellisSubstituted forWaddingtonat 60'minutes
- 6Clarke
- 3Oriol
- 24Lundstram
- 28Rentmeister
- 4PerkinsBooked at 45mins
- 20ZenjovSubstituted forMillerat 45'minutes
- 11OrlandiSubstituted forDielnaat 56'minutes
- 7Cywka
- 14Delfouneso
Substitutes
- 16Dielna
- 17Miller
- 18Dunne
- 21Parish
- 33Waddington
- 34Telford
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 4,524
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Joan Oriol.
Booking
Jayson Leutwiler (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Mark Ellis (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ishmael Miller (Blackpool).
Foul by James Collins (Shrewsbury Town).
Mark Waddington (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeffrey Rentmeister (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Liam Lawrence replaces Ryan Woods.
Attempt missed. James Caton (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Mark Waddington (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury Town).
Tomasz Cywka (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joel Dielna (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Caton (Shrewsbury Town).
Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ishmael Miller (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Andy Mangan replaces Scott Vernon.
Attempt saved. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town).
John Lundstram (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeffrey Rentmeister (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Clarke (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. James Caton replaces Ashley Vincent.
Cameron Gayle (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joan Oriol (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town).
David Perkins (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Waddington replaces Jacob Mellis because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Joel Dielna replaces Andrea Orlandi.
Attempt missed. Ishmael Miller (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.