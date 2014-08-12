Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Blackpool

Shrewsbury Town's Ashley Vincent (right) and Blackpool's Joan Oriol (left) battle for possession.

Blackpool's early-season troubles continued as they suffered a shock Capital One Cup first-round exit at the hands of League Two Shrewsbury.

The Seasiders could only name six substitutes - once again failing to fill their full allocation as they did in Saturday's Championship opener.

Striker Scott Vernon's 34th-minute strike settled matters when he netted after good work from Ashley Vincent.

Tomasz Cywka came closest for Blackpool when he hit the post after 43 minutes.

Ishmael Miller made his Seasiders debut as a second-half substitute, while new arrivals Joel Dielna and Jeffrey Rentmeister both featured as manager Jose Riga continues to make up for lost time and mould his squad for the new campaign.

Blackpool had just eight players registered with less than two weeks to go before the start of the season and just four on the bench for their opening league game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which they lost 2-0.

Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"From minute one, we were so composed. We passed the ball well, and we had a lot of real scoring opportunities.

"The goal itself was a terrific goal, and we could've had a few more. Two, three or four wouldn't have flattered us.

"We're obviously very pleased to beat a Championship side, but what I'm more pleased about is the performance.

"This club's fighting back now, and this result will go some way towards its recovery."

Blackpool manager Jose Riga told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"First of all, the best team won. I knew already that this game, three days after the other one, would be difficult for us and it was difficult, not only the contents of the game but also the physical side.

"We had many problems in this game. If the pre-season preparation was not necessary, why do all the teams do that preparation?

"It's difficult, but I knew it would be difficult. We have to find a solution for the next step, and that is about the squad, the team and even the staff - to be able to bring in a fitness coach or some other help that a normal team has already for many weeks."