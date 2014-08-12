Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Northampton Town 3.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Northampton Town
-
- From the section Football
Northampton midfielder Lawson D'Ath scored twice as the League Two side stunned Championship Wolves in the first round of the League Cup.
D'Ath's poked rebound and teenager Ivan Toney's header had given the Cobblers a shock 2-0 lead.
However, a quickfire double from Wolves' pair Nouha Dicko and recalled club captain Sam Ricketts levelled the score in a frantic second-half.
D'Ath then won it with a looping header to cap a dream debut.
Northampton manager Chris Wilder:
"This is what cup ties are all about. If you don't give in and keep going to the end you might get something from the game and we managed to do that.
"One thing I have spoken about is that if we are to have a decent season we have to be resilient and when things go against us I want to see what my players are all about - and they have answered in the best possible way.
"They dug in and they had to defend for their lives at times. But saying that we did better on the counter and I thought we were always a threat."
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett:
"Fair play to Northampton, they played very well, defended well and on the break they had a lot of chances and a lot of shots.
"Two of the three goals were from set-pieces and it is something we are normally very reliable and good at."
On their pursuit of Leicester striker Chris Wood:
"It looks like that one has passed and we are moving on. We didn't get a deal agreed with either the club or the player."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 13McCarey
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 18Ricketts
- 5Stearman
- 2Doherty
- 7HenrySubstituted forDickoat 65'minutes
- 27Jacobs
- 19Price
- 14Evans
- 20McAlindenSubstituted forEdwardsat 83'minutes
- 9ClarkeSubstituted forSakoat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ikeme
- 4Edwards
- 6Batth
- 10Sako
- 11McDonald
- 17van La Parra
- 40Dicko
Northampton
- 1Duke
- 6Collins
- 2AlfeiSubstituted forTozerat 69'minutes
- 17Robertson
- 16Diamond
- 8Morris
- 3HorwoodSubstituted forD'Athat 56'minutes
- 23Mohamed
- 18Ravenhill
- 24ToneySubstituted forRichardsat 83'minutes
- 10O'TooleBooked at 22mins
Substitutes
- 9Richards
- 12Tozer
- 14Nicholls
- 19D'Ath
- 20Moyo
- 28Warburton
- 29Jackson
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 6,171
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Northampton Town 3.
Attempt missed. Kaid Mohamed (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Zander Diamond.
Attempt missed. Ian Morris (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dave Edwards replaces Liam McAlinden.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Marc Richards replaces Ivan Toney.
Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Northampton Town 3. Lawson D'Ath (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
(Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Northampton Town).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Ben Tozer replaces Daniel Alfei.
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Northampton Town 2. Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Northampton Town 2. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam McAlinden.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko replaces James Henry.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bakary Sako replaces Leon Clarke.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Northampton Town 2. Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kaid Mohamed following a corner.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Northampton Town 1. Lawson D'Ath (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John-Joe O'Toole.
Attempt missed. Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Ian Morris (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Evan Horwood because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Alfei.
Attempt blocked. Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).