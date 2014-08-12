Plymouth Argyle 3-3 Leyton Orient (5-6 pens)

Woods prevented Jason Banton from scoring a winning spot-kick for Argyle

Keeper Gary Woods saved two spot-kicks as Leyton Orient beat Plymouth on penalties in the League Cup.

Orient's Dean Cox fired in from 25 yards and then crossed for Mathieu Baudry to head home a second.

Reuben Reid cut the gap for Argyle just before the break from close in before clipping home a second-half equaliser.

Romain Vincelot's header looked to have won it for Orient in extra time but a deflected Carl McHugh effort made it 3-3 and set up the penalty drama.

Having levelled the score for a second time, Argyle dominated and forced several good saves from Woods to end the match on a high after starting the League Cup contest looking so flat.

Orient had looked to be in cruise control at 2-0 up at the end of the first half, before a defensive lapse let Argyle back into the game but the League Two side's brave fighback came up just short.

A Luke McCormick save from Luke Sawyer had given Argyle the advantage in the shootout, but Jason Banton saw his kick to win the tie saved by Woods, who also saved the crucial final effort from McHugh.