Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3(5), Leyton Orient 3(6).
Plymouth Argyle 3-3 Leyton Orient (5-6 pens)
Keeper Gary Woods saved two spot-kicks as Leyton Orient beat Plymouth on penalties in the League Cup.
Orient's Dean Cox fired in from 25 yards and then crossed for Mathieu Baudry to head home a second.
Reuben Reid cut the gap for Argyle just before the break from close in before clipping home a second-half equaliser.
Romain Vincelot's header looked to have won it for Orient in extra time but a deflected Carl McHugh effort made it 3-3 and set up the penalty drama.
Having levelled the score for a second time, Argyle dominated and forced several good saves from Woods to end the match on a high after starting the League Cup contest looking so flat.
Orient had looked to be in cruise control at 2-0 up at the end of the first half, before a defensive lapse let Argyle back into the game but the League Two side's brave fighback came up just short.
A Luke McCormick save from Luke Sawyer had given Argyle the advantage in the shootout, but Jason Banton saw his kick to win the tie saved by Woods, who also saved the crucial final effort from McHugh.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 2Mellor
- 16McHugh
- 4CoxSubstituted forAllenat 107'minutes
- 5Nelson
- 29Hartley
- 28O'Connor
- 6NorburnSubstituted forHarveyat 105'minutes
- 7Alessandra
- 9ReidSubstituted forMorganat 98'minutes
- 8Banton
Substitutes
- 1Bittner
- 3Purrington
- 10Morgan
- 14Harvey
- 19Thomas
- 22Smalley
- 24Allen
Leyton Orient
- 33Woods
- 2Omozusi
- 3Sawyer
- 8JamesSubstituted forVincelotat 86'minutes
- 6Baudry
- 15Clarke
- 14BattSubstituted forCoxat 11'minutes
- 20Bartley
- 10Mooney
- 27SimpsonSubstituted forLisbieat 77'minutes
- 11McAnuff
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 4Vincelot
- 5Cuthbert
- 7Cox
- 9Lisbie
- 12Lowry
- 18Pritchard
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 3,343
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Plymouth Argyle 3(5), Leyton Orient 3(6).
Penalty saved! Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(5), Leyton Orient 3(6). Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(5), Leyton Orient 3(5). Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(4), Leyton Orient 3(5). Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(4), Leyton Orient 3(4). Nathan Clarke (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(4), Leyton Orient 3(3). Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(3), Leyton Orient 3(3). Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(3), Leyton Orient 3(2). Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Gary Sawyer (Leyton Orient) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(2), Leyton Orient 3(2). Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(1), Leyton Orient 3(2). Kevin Lisbie (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3(1), Leyton Orient 3(1). River Allen (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Leyton Orient 3(1). David Mooney (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Plymouth Argyle 3, Leyton Orient 3.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Leyton Orient 3.
Attempt saved. Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Attempt saved. Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Attempt saved. Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient).
Attempt missed. Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Attempt saved. Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Leyton Orient 3. Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelvin Mellor.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. River Allen replaces Lee Cox.
Attempt saved. Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half Extra Time begins Plymouth Argyle 2, Leyton Orient 3.
First Half Extra Time ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Leyton Orient 3.
Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Plymouth Argyle).
David Mooney (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.