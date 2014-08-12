Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 3, Notts County 0.
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Notts County
Sheffield Wednesday scored two early goals as they booked their place in the second round of the Capital One Cup at the expense of Notts County.
Jacques Maghoma gave the Owls a second-minute lead with a fine strike from the edge of the area.
Gary Madine converted Chris Maguire's cross eight minutes later to double their lead over the League One Magpies.
Striker Atdhe Nuhiu added a third after 64 minutes when he headed in full-back Joe Mattock's cross.
Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"I was disappointed with the first half. We changed the shape a little bit from Saturday, which was due to a lack of personnel that we had for tonight, so we went for the diamond in there and it didn't work for 45 minutes and we had to change it.
"It was disappointing night and, more importantly, disappointing in the manner we conceded the goals.
"Saying that, we were up against a very good team. We're obviously up against a Championship team, so there's a gulf in class there, but I do feel Sheffield Wednesday will do very well this season."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 43Kirkland
- 5LoovensSubstituted forZayatteat 68'minutes
- 8Palmer
- 3Mattock
- 15Lees
- 14CokeSubstituted forMcCabeat 75'minutes
- 19MaghomaSubstituted forCorryat 82'minutes
- 6Semedo
- 10Maguire
- 9Nuhiu
- 24Madine
Substitutes
- 1Westwood
- 4Hutchinson
- 16McCabe
- 18Zayatte
- 20Lee
- 21Corry
- 22Floro
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 5Mullins
- 3AdamsBooked at 90mins
- 15Thompson
- 6HollisBooked at 84mins
- 4SmithSubstituted forBalmyat 50'minutes
- 8WroeSubstituted forJonesat 50'minutes
- 16Noble
- 26WhitehouseSubstituted forDawsonat 51'minutes
- 12Cassidy
- 10Murray
Substitutes
- 13Jones
- 14McKenzie
- 17Waite
- 19Tempest
- 23Speiss
- 24Balmy
- 25Dawson
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 12,851
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 3, Notts County 0.
Foul by Rhys McCabe (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jake Cassidy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Blair Adams (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Adams (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Roy Carroll.
Attempt saved. Rhys McCabe (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Haydn Hollis (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Haydn Hollis (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Paul Corry replaces Jacques Maghoma.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Liam Noble (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ronan Murray (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Rhys McCabe replaces Giles Coke.
Attempt missed. Ronan Murray (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Kamil Zayatte replaces Glenn Loovens.
Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 3, Notts County 0. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Mattock with a cross.
Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Blair Adams (Notts County).
Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Giles Coke (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday).
Adam Dawson (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Giles Coke (Sheffield Wednesday).
Gary Jones (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Giles Coke.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday).
Gary Jones (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Adam Dawson replaces Elliot Whitehouse.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jeremy Balmy replaces Alan Smith.