Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Notts County

Sheffield Wednesday scored two early goals as they booked their place in the second round of the Capital One Cup at the expense of Notts County.

Jacques Maghoma gave the Owls a second-minute lead with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

Gary Madine converted Chris Maguire's cross eight minutes later to double their lead over the League One Magpies.

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu added a third after 64 minutes when he headed in full-back Joe Mattock's cross.

Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"I was disappointed with the first half. We changed the shape a little bit from Saturday, which was due to a lack of personnel that we had for tonight, so we went for the diamond in there and it didn't work for 45 minutes and we had to change it.

"It was disappointing night and, more importantly, disappointing in the manner we conceded the goals.

"Saying that, we were up against a very good team. We're obviously up against a Championship team, so there's a gulf in class there, but I do feel Sheffield Wednesday will do very well this season."