Reading 3-1 Newport County

Reading's Nick Blackman is congratulated after scoring his team's second goal against Newport

Reading coasted into the second round of the Capital One Cup at the expense of Newport County.

Former Fulham man Pavel Pogrebnyak sprung the offside trap and dinked a delicate chip over County goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley to open the scoring.

Striker Nick Blackman doubled the lead for the Championship side with a solo effort before Shaun Jeffers' header gave League Two Newport hope.

Seconds after coming on for his debut striker Craig Tanner made it 3-1.

Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:

"I thought we needed a reaction after our performance on Saturday and certainly got that from the players.

"I thought from start to finish we gave a good account of ourselves and ran Reading hard.

"We had nothing to lose second half and I felt we deserved the goal that we got at the end."