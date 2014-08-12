Match ends, Reading 3, Newport County 1.
Reading 3-1 Newport County
Reading coasted into the second round of the Capital One Cup at the expense of Newport County.
Former Fulham man Pavel Pogrebnyak sprung the offside trap and dinked a delicate chip over County goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley to open the scoring.
Striker Nick Blackman doubled the lead for the Championship side with a solo effort before Shaun Jeffers' header gave League Two Newport hope.
Seconds after coming on for his debut striker Craig Tanner made it 3-1.
Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:
"I thought we needed a reaction after our performance on Saturday and certainly got that from the players.
"I thought from start to finish we gave a good account of ourselves and ran Reading hard.
"We had nothing to lose second half and I felt we deserved the goal that we got at the end."
Line-ups
Reading
- 20McCarthy
- 2Gunter
- 24Cummings
- 25TaylorSubstituted forAkpanat 67'minutes
- 6Morrison
- 5Pearce
- 10CoxBooked at 53minsSubstituted forEdwardsat 80'minutes
- 11Obita
- 7Pogrebnyak
- 22BlackmanSubstituted forTannerat 90'minutes
- 15HectorBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 16Akpan
- 17Edwards
- 18Tshibola
- 27Tanner
- 28Kuhl
- 31Andersen
- 35Cooper
Newport
- 1Pidgeley
- 2JacksonBooked at 64mins
- 3FeelyBooked at 44mins
- 12Willmott
- 5Jones
- 6Yakubu
- 7Chapman
- 33Byrne
- 10O'ConnorSubstituted forJolleyat 71'minutes
- 9HoweSubstituted forJeffersat 79'minutes
- 18KlukowskiSubstituted forMinshullat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Minshull
- 14Jeffers
- 16Hughes
- 17Flynn
- 22Thomas
- 23Jolley
- 24Parker
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 6,459
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 3, Newport County 1.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 3, Newport County 1. Craig Tanner (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 2, Newport County 1. Shaun Jeffers (Newport County) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie Willmott with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
Foul by Shaun Jeffers (Newport County).
Sean Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Craig Tanner replaces Nick Blackman because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 2, Newport County 0. Nick Blackman (Reading) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Shaun Jeffers (Newport County).
Shaun Cummings (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ismail Yakubu (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
Shaun Jeffers (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Pearce (Reading).
Attempt missed. Hope Akpan (Reading) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Hand ball by Shaun Jeffers (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Ryan Edwards replaces Simon Cox.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Shaun Jeffers replaces Rene Howe.
Booking
Michael Hector (Reading) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Kevin Feely (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Lee Minshull replaces Yan Klukowski.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Christian Jolley replaces Aaron O'Connor.
Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).
Simon Cox (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nick Blackman (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Hope Akpan replaces Jake Taylor.
Mark Byrne (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Hector (Reading).
Booking
Ryan Jackson (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ryan Jackson (Newport County).
Jordan Obita (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Jones (Newport County).
Simon Cox (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rene Howe (Newport County).
Nick Blackman (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Jones (Newport County).
Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
