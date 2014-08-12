Charlton Athletic 4-0 Colchester United

Bob Peeters was appointed Charlton boss in May this year and this was his first competitive win in charge

Lawrie Wilson scored twice as Championship side Charlton eased into the Capital One Cup second round by beating League One's Colchester 4-0.

The Addicks took the lead through Yoni Buyens' penalty after Magnus Okuonghae handled inside the area.

Okuonghae was sent off for that foul and Charlton took advantage as Wilson finished from a tight angle.

The midfielder lashed in his second soon after, before Simon Church tapped in a fourth.

The victory was Charlton's first under Bob Peeters, who was appointed in May, following a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the opening game of the season.

Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:

"It's not a penalty, it's hit his (Magnus Okuonghae's) ribs. You ask your defender to block things, save the goal by every possible means of your body."

"He's done that with his ribcage and he's give a penalty and he's sent him off."

"Magnus is an honest captain, if he'd have handled it he would have said. He's adamant (he didn't), that's why he's argued.

"It completely changed the course of the game. Up till then we were more than a match, passed the ball exceptionally well, created one or two opportunities and were getting comfortable in the game."