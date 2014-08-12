Match ends, Charlton Athletic 4, Colchester United 0.
Charlton Athletic 4-0 Colchester United
Lawrie Wilson scored twice as Championship side Charlton eased into the Capital One Cup second round by beating League One's Colchester 4-0.
The Addicks took the lead through Yoni Buyens' penalty after Magnus Okuonghae handled inside the area.
Okuonghae was sent off for that foul and Charlton took advantage as Wilson finished from a tight angle.
The midfielder lashed in his second soon after, before Simon Church tapped in a fourth.
The victory was Charlton's first under Bob Peeters, who was appointed in May, following a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the opening game of the season.
Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:
"It's not a penalty, it's hit his (Magnus Okuonghae's) ribs. You ask your defender to block things, save the goal by every possible means of your body."
"He's done that with his ribcage and he's give a penalty and he's sent him off."
"Magnus is an honest captain, if he'd have handled it he would have said. He's adamant (he didn't), that's why he's argued.
"It completely changed the course of the game. Up till then we were more than a match, passed the ball exceptionally well, created one or two opportunities and were getting comfortable in the game."
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Henderson
- 3Gomez
- 21Fox
- 24Cousins
- 5Morrison
- 6Bikey Amougou
- 2Wilson
- 17BuyensSubstituted forBerg Gudmundssonat 64'minutes
- 29TucudeanSubstituted forChurchat 72'minutes
- 10MoussaSubstituted forVetokeleat 60'minutes
- 11Harriott
Substitutes
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 14Vetokele
- 18Church
- 22Nego
- 23Pigott
- 26Ben Haim
- 30Pope
Colchester
- 12Lewington
- 20Clohessy
- 3Gordon
- 24Moncur
- 4OkuonghaeBooked at 24mins
- 18Eastman
- 25VoseSubstituted forBeanat 29'minutes
- 8Gilbey
- 9Ibehre
- 11SearsSubstituted forSzmodicsat 63'minutes
- 21MasseySubstituted forHolmanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Walker
- 5Thompson
- 10Holman
- 15Bean
- 26Kent
- 28Szmodics
- 30Curtis
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 5,752
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 4, Colchester United 0.
Attempt missed. Morgan Fox (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 4, Colchester United 0. Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Attempt saved. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Bean (Colchester United).
Foul by Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic).
Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Foul by Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic).
Marcus Bean (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alex Gilbey.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).
Marcus Bean (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Church (Charlton Athletic).
Ben Gordon (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by André Bikey.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Simon Church replaces George Tucudean.
Morgan Fox (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dan Holman (Colchester United).
Attempt blocked. Morgan Fox (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Attempt blocked. Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Yoni Buyens.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics replaces Freddie Sears.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Sean Clohessy.
Attempt blocked. George Tucudean (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Igor Vetokele replaces Franck Moussa.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 3, Colchester United 0. Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Moussa.
Hand ball by Franck Moussa (Charlton Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 2, Colchester United 0. Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Cousins.
Attempt missed. Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Charlton Athletic 1, Colchester United 0.