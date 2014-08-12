Southend United 1-2 Walsall

Malvind Benning netted Walsall's first goal in their win at Southend

Walsall claimed victory over League Two side Southend in the first round of the League Cup at Roots Hall.

Malvind Benning opened the scoring for the Saddlers, converting Andy Taylor's cross from close range.

Walsall's Tom Bradshaw had a goal disallowed for offside before Southend equalised through Ryan Leonard's driven shot midway through the second half.

However, Saddlers substitute Kieron Morris sealed victory from outside the box to see Walsall into round two.

Southend United manager Phil Brown told BBC Essex:

"We can't do any more, it was our cup tie for taking at 1-1. The best team's been beaten tonight."

(On a foul on Lee Barnard) "Barney's through on goal, with the goalkeeper to beat. It's a red card. It's a poor decision by the referee.

"Disrepute charges? You can't stop a manager from being honest. The referee's had an absolute beast tonight.

"He can't go home tonight and sleep well because he's denied us the chance of going through to the second round of the Capital One Cup."

Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:

"We were given a good test, they're a good team and a good squad of players, but we came through it and our two goals came from our academy production line, which was very pleasing.

"Both Mal (Benning) and Kieron (Morris) are still learning the game, and this will be a real confidence boost for them.

"There was a spell when we had to hang on, when Southend threw everything at us, but we did that.

"We're a work in progress, we have lads learning about each other, but the relationship between the back four in particular is starting to get better and better. It would be very nice to get a big club at home in the next round."