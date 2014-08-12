Southend United 1-2 Walsall

Match ends, Southend United 1, Walsall 2.
Walsall claimed victory over League Two side Southend in the first round of the League Cup at Roots Hall.
Malvind Benning opened the scoring for the Saddlers, converting Andy Taylor's cross from close range.
Walsall's Tom Bradshaw had a goal disallowed for offside before Southend equalised through Ryan Leonard's driven shot midway through the second half.
However, Saddlers substitute Kieron Morris sealed victory from outside the box to see Walsall into round two.
Southend United manager Phil Brown told BBC Essex:
"We can't do any more, it was our cup tie for taking at 1-1. The best team's been beaten tonight."
(On a foul on Lee Barnard) "Barney's through on goal, with the goalkeeper to beat. It's a red card. It's a poor decision by the referee.
"Disrepute charges? You can't stop a manager from being honest. The referee's had an absolute beast tonight.
"He can't go home tonight and sleep well because he's denied us the chance of going through to the second round of the Capital One Cup."
Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:
"We were given a good test, they're a good team and a good squad of players, but we came through it and our two goals came from our academy production line, which was very pleasing.
"Both Mal (Benning) and Kieron (Morris) are still learning the game, and this will be a real confidence boost for them.
"There was a spell when we had to hang on, when Southend threw everything at us, but we did that.
"We're a work in progress, we have lads learning about each other, but the relationship between the back four in particular is starting to get better and better. It would be very nice to get a big club at home in the next round."
Line-ups
Southend
- 21Smith
- 7WorrallSubstituted forWestonat 64'minutes
- 3CokerBooked at 72mins
- 6ProsserBooked at 90mins
- 4Ibenfeldt
- 5Thompson
- 18Leonard
- 12AtkinsonBooked at 21minsSubstituted forC Cliffordat 30'minutes
- 9Barnard
- 17Coulthirst
- 19PayneSubstituted forHurstat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bentley
- 2White
- 10Corr
- 11Weston
- 14Hurst
- 15Bolger
- 16C Clifford
Walsall
- 1O'Donnell
- 4O'Connor
- 3Taylor
- 11BaxendaleSubstituted forB Cliffordat 56'minutes
- 6DowningBooked at 45mins
- 15Chambers
- 24GrimesBooked at 11mins
- 7ChambersBooked at 33mins
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Sawyers
- 14BenningSubstituted forMorrisat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Holden
- 13MacGillivray
- 17Flanagan
- 18Morris
- 20Bakayoko
- 22Kinsella
- 26B Clifford
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 3,146
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 1, Walsall 2.
Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Lee Barnard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James O'Connor (Walsall).
Booking
Luke Prosser (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luke Prosser (Southend United).
Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Billy Clifford (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Walsall 2. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andy Taylor.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by James O'Connor.
Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Mads Ibenfeldt (Southend United).
Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Kevan Hurst replaces Jack Payne.
Mads Ibenfeldt (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Walsall).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Paul Smith.
Attempt saved. Billy Clifford (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Billy Clifford (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Billy Clifford (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Adam Thompson.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Kieron Morris replaces Malvind Benning.
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Adam Thompson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Malvind Benning (Walsall).
Booking
Ben Coker (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United).
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Andy Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Walsall 1. Ryan Leonard (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Coker.
Foul by Billy Clifford (Walsall).
Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Myles Weston replaces David Worrall.