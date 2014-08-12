Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Nottingham Forest
Ten-man Nottingham Forest held on to reach the second-round of the Capital One Cup with victory over Tranmere.
Winger Michail Antonio made it two in as many matches after heading home Chris Burke's 12th-minute delivery.
Summer signing Antonio almost scored again when he nodded Eric Lichaj's delivery against the woodwork.
And the Reds held on against their League Two opponents despite Michael Mancienne's second yellow card after a late foul on midfielder Jason Koumas.
Nottingham Forest assistant manager Steve Wigley told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"I thought we were very good in the first half. We were in a proper cup tie, we felt Tranmere Rovers were going to stretch us.
"The lads came out the blocks quick, we got into them, got crosses into the box and probably deserved a second goal. At 1-0 it's always going to be a case of a few scary moments.
"Obviously, once Michael got sent off it became a battle and about organisation but we're very pleased overall."
On Mancienne's red card: "I was really disappointed. I thought the first booking was a terrible decision because he couldn't get out of the way. The second one there was no arguments because his foot was up."
Tranmere manager Rob Edwards told BBC Radio Merseyside:
"The players got themselves going tonight, in terms of their game and their confidence.
"The team looked together and it was an encouraging night, but we lost and I don't like losing.
"The players are frustrated but we've got lots of football coming ahead."
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 2Holmes
- 17Woodards
- 8Koumas
- 5Ihiekwe
- 25Hill
- 11Bell-BaggieSubstituted forBrunaat 74'minutes
- 23GillSubstituted forPowerat 84'minutes
- 10Richards
- 9Odejayi
- 12RoweSubstituted forStocktonat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Power
- 14Laird
- 16Stockton
- 19McDonald
- 20Ramsbottom
- 22Bruna
- 24Gumbs
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 2LichajSubstituted forGrantat 88'minutes
- 3Harding
- 38OsbornBooked at 27mins
- 25HobbsBooked at 33mins
- 13Fox
- 27Burke
- 4MancienneBooked at 53mins
- 9Assombalonga
- 21PatersonSubstituted forHuntat 57'minutes
- 18AntonioSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Collins
- 7Fryatt
- 14Veldwjik
- 17Hunt
- 26Evtimov
- 30McLaughlin
- 37Grant
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 4,374
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Stephen McLaughlin (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Max Power (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Harding.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jorge Grant replaces Eric Lichaj.
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Max Power replaces Matt Gill.
Jack Hunt (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Hill (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Stephen McLaughlin replaces Michail Antonio.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Cole Stockton replaces James Rowe.
Attempt missed. Eliot Richards (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers).
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Gerardo Bruna replaces Abdulai Bell-Baggie.
Attempt missed. Jack Hunt (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Harding.
Dan Woodards (Tranmere Rovers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Chris Burke.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Jack Hobbs.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jack Hunt replaces Jamie Paterson.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest).
Eliot Richards (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Gill (Tranmere Rovers).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest) for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Booking
Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Abdulai Bell-Baggie (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Dan Woodards.