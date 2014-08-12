Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Summer signing Antonio has been on the scoresheet for Forest in both of their first two matches of the season

Ten-man Nottingham Forest held on to reach the second-round of the Capital One Cup with victory over Tranmere.

Winger Michail Antonio made it two in as many matches after heading home Chris Burke's 12th-minute delivery.

Summer signing Antonio almost scored again when he nodded Eric Lichaj's delivery against the woodwork.

And the Reds held on against their League Two opponents despite Michael Mancienne's second yellow card after a late foul on midfielder Jason Koumas.

Nottingham Forest assistant manager Steve Wigley told BBC Radio Nottingham:

Media playback is not supported on this device Wigley on Forest v Tranmere

"I thought we were very good in the first half. We were in a proper cup tie, we felt Tranmere Rovers were going to stretch us.

"The lads came out the blocks quick, we got into them, got crosses into the box and probably deserved a second goal. At 1-0 it's always going to be a case of a few scary moments.

"Obviously, once Michael got sent off it became a battle and about organisation but we're very pleased overall."

On Mancienne's red card: "I was really disappointed. I thought the first booking was a terrible decision because he couldn't get out of the way. The second one there was no arguments because his foot was up."

Media playback is not supported on this device Edwards on Tranmere v Forest

Tranmere manager Rob Edwards told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"The players got themselves going tonight, in terms of their game and their confidence.

"The team looked together and it was an encouraging night, but we lost and I don't like losing.

"The players are frustrated but we've got lots of football coming ahead."