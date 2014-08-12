Wrexham 0-3 Gateshead

Gateshead maintained their impressive start to the Conference season with a clinical win over Wrexham.

Wrexham's Wes York had a shot cleared off the line before Jamie Chandler opened the scoring with a tap-in from Marcus Maddison's cross.

In response Connor Jennings had a header cleared off the line before Adam Bartlett denied Mark Carrington.

Maddison doubled the lead with a low shot past Dan Bachmann before John Shaw's header made it 3-0.

Carrington had a shot saved by Bartlett following a goalmouth scramble as Wrexham suffered defeat in their first home game of the season.

It was a ruthless performance by Gateshead, who scored three goals for the second successive game following their opening day win over Torquay.

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:

"The first half was fairly even [but] you can't carry on in games and not take your chances and opportunities when they come along.

"We haven't and I'm just disappointed that we, for five to 10 minutes, switch off and give away the sloppy goals that we do.

"The game obviously moved away from us at 3-0 and it was difficult to get a foothold in the game thereafter but we stayed on it and kept going.

"But it was game over at 3-0 and we had a mountain to climb."