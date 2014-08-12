Match ends, Wrexham 0, Gateshead 3.
Wrexham 0-3 Gateshead
Gateshead maintained their impressive start to the Conference season with a clinical win over Wrexham.
Wrexham's Wes York had a shot cleared off the line before Jamie Chandler opened the scoring with a tap-in from Marcus Maddison's cross.
In response Connor Jennings had a header cleared off the line before Adam Bartlett denied Mark Carrington.
Maddison doubled the lead with a low shot past Dan Bachmann before John Shaw's header made it 3-0.
Carrington had a shot saved by Bartlett following a goalmouth scramble as Wrexham suffered defeat in their first home game of the season.
It was a ruthless performance by Gateshead, who scored three goals for the second successive game following their opening day win over Torquay.
Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:
"The first half was fairly even [but] you can't carry on in games and not take your chances and opportunities when they come along.
"We haven't and I'm just disappointed that we, for five to 10 minutes, switch off and give away the sloppy goals that we do.
"The game obviously moved away from us at 3-0 and it was difficult to get a foothold in the game thereafter but we stayed on it and kept going.
"But it was game over at 3-0 and we had a mountain to climb."
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 13Bachmann
- 4Smith
- 3Ashton
- 5Hudson
- 2Carrington
- 6Clarke
- 7DurrellSubstituted forBailey-Jonesat 60'minutes
- 8Harris
- 16York
- 24JenningsBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBishopat 79'minutes
- 9Moult
Substitutes
- 1Coughlin
- 10Bishop
- 11Bailey-Jones
- 15Evans
- 25Stephens
Gateshead
- 1Bartlett
- 16Baxter
- 6Clark
- 5Curtis
- 3Wilson
- 8Turnbull
- 23Rodman
- 7Oster
- 11MaddisonBooked at 10minsSubstituted forO'Donnellat 82'minutes
- 4ChandlerSubstituted forJonesat 75'minutes
- 9ShawSubstituted forBrownat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 10Guy
- 14Brown
- 15Allan
- 18O'Donnell
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 4,068
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 0, Gateshead 3.
Attempt missed. Theo Bailey-Jones (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jay Harris (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Louis Moult (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. James Brown replaces Jon Shaw because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. JJ O'Donnell replaces Marcus Maddison.
Attempt missed. Jay Harris (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Andy Bishop (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Andy Bishop replaces Connor Jennings.
Foul by Joe Clarke (Wrexham).
Alex Rodman (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Corner, Gateshead.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Andrai Jones replaces Jamie Chandler.
Foul by Louis Moult (Wrexham).
James Curtis (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Phillip Turnbull (Gateshead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Manny Smith (Wrexham).
Jon Shaw (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 0, Gateshead 3. Jon Shaw (Gateshead) header from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Rodman with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 0, Gateshead 2. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Wilson.
Attempt saved. Alex Rodman (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Offside, Gateshead. Jon Shaw tries a through ball, but Jon Shaw is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Theo Bailey-Jones replaces Elliott Durrell.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Wrexham).
Phillip Turnbull (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jay Harris (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jay Harris (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved. Assisted by Elliott Durrell.
Corner, Wrexham.
Attempt saved. Mark Carrington (Wrexham) header from the right side of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Elliott Durrell (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Wrexham.
Foul by Louis Moult (Wrexham).
Ryan Wilson (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Gateshead 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Gateshead 1.
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Neil Ashton.
Corner, Wrexham.
Offside, Gateshead. Alex Rodman tries a through ball, but Alex Rodman is caught offside.