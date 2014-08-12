Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, Chester FC 1.
Forest Green Rovers 2-1 Chester
Forest Green Rovers made it two wins from two in the Conference as they edged past Chester at The New Lawn.
Clovis Kamdjo and Jon Parkin scored their first Rovers goals either side of half-time, both from inside the box, to put the hosts 2-0 in front.
Chester pulled a goal back through Peter Winn's excellent finish, but the visitors could not find an equaliser.
The win sees Forest Green in the top five, while Chester, who lost 5-0 to Barnet on Saturday, stay bottom.
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 1Russell
- 2Pipe
- 3Stokes
- 8Wedgbury
- 5Oliver
- 26ColesBooked at 62mins
- 19SinclairSubstituted forGuthrieat 76'minutes
- 12Kamdjo
- 20Parkin
- 11HughesSubstituted forRodgersat 80'minutes
- 18FrearSubstituted forNorwoodat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Norwood
- 10Kelly
- 15Oshodi
- 17Guthrie
- 25Rodgers
Chester
- 23Hall
- 12Taylor
- 3RobertsBooked at 90mins
- 8James
- 5Brown
- 6Charnock
- 7MahonSubstituted forIwelumoat 61'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 19HobsonSubstituted forMenaghat 69'minutes
- 16McConville
- 11Winn
Substitutes
- 1Worsnop
- 2Disney
- 9Iwelumo
- 14Menagh
- 20Blake
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
- Attendance:
- 1,083
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, Chester FC 1.
Foul by Luke Rodgers (Forest Green Rovers).
Jamie Menagh (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. James Norwood tries a through ball, but James Norwood is caught offside.
Booking
Gareth Roberts (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gareth Roberts (Chester FC).
Kurtis Guthrie (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Chester FC.
Attempt saved. John Rooney (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Jon Parkin (Forest Green Rovers).
Gareth Roberts (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. John Rooney (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Attempt blocked. James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Danny Taylor (Chester FC).
James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers).
Kingsley James (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Luke Rodgers replaces Lee Hughes.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 2, Chester FC 1. Peter Winn (Chester FC) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Peter Winn (Chester FC).
Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Rob Sinclair.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. James Norwood replaces Elliott Frear.
Attempt missed. Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers) header from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Jamie Menagh replaces Craig Hobson.
Foul by Matty Brown (Chester FC).
Daniel Coles (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Chester FC.
Attempt missed. Elliott Frear (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Attempt saved. Elliott Frear (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Jon Parkin with a cross.
Foul by Craig Hobson (Chester FC).
Daniel Coles (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Daniel Coles (Forest Green Rovers).
Craig Hobson (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Booking
Daniel Coles (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.