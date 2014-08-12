Forest Green Rovers 2-1 Chester

From the section

Forest Green Rovers made it two wins from two in the Conference as they edged past Chester at The New Lawn.

Clovis Kamdjo and Jon Parkin scored their first Rovers goals either side of half-time, both from inside the box, to put the hosts 2-0 in front.

Chester pulled a goal back through Peter Winn's excellent finish, but the visitors could not find an equaliser.

The win sees Forest Green in the top five, while Chester, who lost 5-0 to Barnet on Saturday, stay bottom.