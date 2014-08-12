Torquay United 3-0 Welling United

From the section

Cameron netted just his second goal for Torquay since joining the club in July 2013

Torquay bounced back from their opening-day defeat to record a comfortable win over Welling.

Ryan Bowman opened the scoring after going one-on-one with goalkeeper Lee Butcher, who committed early.

Courtney Cameron doubled the lead from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Loui Fazakerley.

Toby Ajala made it 3-0 when he flicked the ball over the onrushing Butcher to complete the scoring, and help Torquay rise to 12th in the table.