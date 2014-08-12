Match ends, Torquay United 3, Welling United 0.
Torquay United 3-0 Welling United
Torquay bounced back from their opening-day defeat to record a comfortable win over Welling.
Ryan Bowman opened the scoring after going one-on-one with goalkeeper Lee Butcher, who committed early.
Courtney Cameron doubled the lead from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Loui Fazakerley.
Toby Ajala made it 3-0 when he flicked the ball over the onrushing Butcher to complete the scoring, and help Torquay rise to 12th in the table.
Line-ups
Torquay
- 1Rice
- 2Tonge
- 4Downes
- 21MacDonald
- 3Cruise
- 6Harding
- 7BriscoeSubstituted forAjalaat 62'minutes
- 8Young
- 11Cameron
- 14YeomanSubstituted forOfori-Acheampongat 70'minutes
- 9Bowman
Substitutes
- 5Pearce
- 10Ajala
- 16Richards
- 23Seabright
- 24Ofori-Acheampong
Welling
- 1Butcher
- 14Jefford
- 2Fazackerley
- 3Fyfield
- 6BushBooked at 49mins
- 33Healy
- 8BeautymanSubstituted forGormanat 81'minutes
- 4Gallagher
- 7YoungSubstituted forOuaniat 70'minutes
- 15Obafemi
- 11Marsh
Substitutes
- 13Turner
- 17Ouani
- 18Gorman
- 23Williams
- 27Day
- Referee:
- Richard Martin
- Attendance:
- 1,895
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 3, Welling United 0.
Attempt blocked. Malik Ouani (Welling United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Aaron Downes (Torquay United).
Charlie Gorman (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Jamal Fyfield (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Dale Tonge (Torquay United).
Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt blocked. Chris Bush (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Thomas Cruise (Torquay United).
Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Charlie Gorman replaces Harry Beautyman.
Hand ball by Ryan Bowman (Torquay United).
Foul by Angus MacDonald (Torquay United).
Joe Healy (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt saved. Courtney Cameron (Torquay United) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Malik Ouani replaces Rod Young.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Duane Ofori-Acheampong replaces Ashley Yeoman.
Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Welling United).
Ryan Bowman (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 3, Welling United 0. Toby Ajala (Torquay United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dale Tonge (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Joe Healy (Welling United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Toby Ajala replaces Louis Briscoe.
Corner, Welling United.
Foul by Dale Tonge (Torquay United).
Joe Healy (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Rod Young (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt saved. Harry Beautyman (Welling United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Torquay United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Luke Young (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Torquay United.
Attempt saved. Harry Beautyman (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Louis Briscoe (Torquay United).
Rod Young (Welling United) wins a free kick.