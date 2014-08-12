Match ends, Braintree Town 3, Dover Athletic 0.
Braintree Town 3-0 Dover Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Braintree recorded their first victory of the Conference season against Dover at Cressings Road Stadium.
Alan Massey's header eluded Mitchell Walker in the Dover goal to put the home side ahead.
James Mulley soon doubled Braintree's lead with a volley into the top corner from inside the area.
Massey nodded Dan Sparkes' accurate cross into the net late on to grab his second of the game and secure victory for Braintree.
Line-ups
Braintree
- 1Hamann
- 23Peters
- 26MulleySubstituted forMaybanksat 90+3'minutes
- 3Habergham
- 6Massey
- 2Brundle
- 4Isaac
- 8Davis
- 7WalkerSubstituted forBakareat 78'minutes
- 9MarksSubstituted forCoxat 83'minutes
- 11Sparkes
Substitutes
- 12Bakare
- 16Maybanks
- 17Case
- 18Cox
- 29Pentney
Dover
- 1Walker
- 2StoneSubstituted forNanettiat 74'minutes
- 16Sterling
- 4Kinnear
- 5RaggettBooked at 11mins
- 6Orlu
- 3Wynter
- 8Bellamy
- 19ReidSubstituted forElderat 53'minutes
- 7Modeste
- 11CoganSubstituted forPayneat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Elder
- 12Lock
- 14Payne
- 17Deverdics
- 20Nanetti
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 786
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Braintree Town 3, Dover Athletic 0.
Foul by Joe Maybanks (Braintree Town).
Tom Wynter (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Joe Maybanks replaces James Mulley.
Foul by Jordan Cox (Braintree Town).
Richard Orlu (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Foul by Liam Bellamy (Dover Athletic).
James Mulley (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Braintree Town 3, Dover Athletic 0. Alan Massey (Braintree Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Sparkes with a cross.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Jordan Cox replaces Sean Marks.
Foul by Ryan Peters (Braintree Town).
Christian Nanetti (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Michael Bakare replaces Dan Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Christian Nanetti replaces Craig Stone.
Attempt missed. Sean Marks (Braintree Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Sparkes.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Attempt blocked. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Sean Raggett (Dover Athletic).
Chez Isaac (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Dover Athletic.
Corner, Dover Athletic.
Foul by Tom Wynter (Dover Athletic).
James Mulley (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Dover Athletic.
Attempt saved. Sean Marks (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Braintree Town. Dan Walker tries a through ball, but Dan Walker is caught offside.
Foul by Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic).
Ryan Peters (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Dan Walker (Braintree Town).
Mitchell Walker (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Foul by Tyrone Sterling (Dover Athletic).
Dan Walker (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Dan Walker (Braintree Town).
Richard Orlu (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Offside, Dover Athletic. Ricky Modeste tries a through ball, but Ricky Modeste is caught offside.
Offside, Dover Athletic. Stefan Payne tries a through ball, but Stefan Payne is caught offside.