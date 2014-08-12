Braintree Town 3-0 Dover Athletic

From the section

Braintree recorded their first victory of the Conference season against Dover at Cressings Road Stadium.

Alan Massey's header eluded Mitchell Walker in the Dover goal to put the home side ahead.

James Mulley soon doubled Braintree's lead with a volley into the top corner from inside the area.

Massey nodded Dan Sparkes' accurate cross into the net late on to grab his second of the game and secure victory for Braintree.