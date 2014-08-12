Match ends, Kidderminster Harriers 3, Alfreton Town 0.
Kidderminster Harriers 3-0 Alfreton Town
Kidderminster recorded their first win of the Conference season as they beat Alfreton at Aggborough.
Defender Chey Dunkley headed in Kyle Storer's corner to give Harriers a half-time advantage.
Kidderminster doubled their lead with Dunkley once again heading in a Storer corner before Marvin Johnson converted Jared Hodgkiss's cross.
Alfreton have now lost their first two Conference fixtures of the season and sit second bottom in the table.
Line-ups
Kidderminster
- 1Lewis
- 28Nicholson
- 2Hodgkiss
- 30Gowling
- 6Dunkley
- 4Storer
- 7ByrneSubstituted forStycheat 89'minutes
- 17Verma
- 8JohnsonSubstituted forGittingsat 86'minutes
- 13BlissettBooked at 71minsSubstituted forGashat 75'minutes
- 10Reid
Substitutes
- 9Gash
- 11Styche
- 15Grimes
- 18Gittings
- 19Singh
Alfreton
- 1Stewart
- 5Graham
- 15Keane
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 10Bradley
- 2Wood
- 6Smith
- 11HowellSubstituted forHicksat 89'minutes
- 14Sheridan
- 16GraySubstituted forStevensonat 74'minutes
- 9ClaytonBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hicks
- 8Stevenson
- 12Shaw
- 13McFadzean
- 17McDonald
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 3, Alfreton Town 0.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Foul by Massiah McDonald (Alfreton Town).
Jared Hodgkiss (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Reece Styche replaces Jack Byrne.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Nathan Hicks replaces Anthony Howell.
Attempt missed. Lee Stevenson (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Callum Gittings replaces Marvin Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Massiah McDonald replaces Paul Clayton.
Foul by Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers).
Bradley Wood (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Kidderminster Harriers 3, Alfreton Town 0. Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jared Hodgkiss with a cross.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Attempt saved. Aman Verma (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Michael Gash replaces Nathan Blissett.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Lee Stevenson replaces Dan Gray.
Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
Foul by Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers).
Chris Smith (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Foul by Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers).
Chris Smith (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Aman Verma (Kidderminster Harriers).
Bradley Wood (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers).
Paul Clayton (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Kidderminster Harriers 2, Alfreton Town 0. Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Storer with a cross.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Foul by Danny Bradley (Alfreton Town).
Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers).
Jordan Keane (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.