Kidderminster Harriers 3-0 Alfreton Town

Kidderminster recorded their first win of the Conference season as they beat Alfreton at Aggborough.

Defender Chey Dunkley headed in Kyle Storer's corner to give Harriers a half-time advantage.

Kidderminster doubled their lead with Dunkley once again heading in a Storer corner before Marvin Johnson converted Jared Hodgkiss's cross.

Alfreton have now lost their first two Conference fixtures of the season and sit second bottom in the table.