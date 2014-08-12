Match ends, Grimsby Town 0, Nuneaton Town 0.
Grimsby Town 0-0 Nuneaton Town
Nuneaton held Grimsby to their second successive goalless draw of the season in the Conference at Blundell Park.
The visitors' Ben Hutchinson went closest to opening the scoring first but saw his volley saved by Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown.
Craig Clay then saw his shot for the hosts parried by Reice Charles-Cook.
Grimsby had the best chance of the match when Lenell John-Lewis missed the target from six yards with only Charles-Cook to beat.
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"We can't fault the players. I thought they gave it everything.
"We spoke before about the kind of limitations we had in terms of options in forward players and there's no doubt tonight it was crying out for someone of like Scott Neilson, Nathan Arnold or Jack Mackreth.
"We just didn't have that killing edge or that bit of luck, which certainly deserted us on a night when we were missing quite a few bodies anyway.
"Hopefully we are getting all of the bad luck out of the way now."
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 16Clay
- 26McLaughlin
- 3ThomasSubstituted forWinfarrahat 15'minutes
- 30Boyce
- 6Magnay
- 4Brown
- 22Nsiala
- 14John-Lewis
- 17Connell
- 8Disley
Substitutes
- 15Humble
- 21Bastock
- 24Walker
- 25Winfarrah
- 27Bemrose
Nuneaton
- 1Charles-Cook
- 8JohnSubstituted forGordonat 89'minutes
- 3Franklin
- 11Streete
- 4Cowan
- 5Dean
- 18Brown
- 6Walker
- 9HutchinsonSubstituted forArmsonat 72'minutes
- 10Brown
- 22Dyer
Substitutes
- 2Starosta
- 7Armson
- 15Gordon
- 16Vieira
- 19Wren
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Nuneaton Town 0.
Attempt missed. Andrew Boyce (Grimsby Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Patrick McLaughlin.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Delroy Gordon replaces Jorrin John because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jack Dyer (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved.
Foul by Carl Magnay (Grimsby Town).
Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Gavin Cowan (Nuneaton Town).
Alan Connell (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Foul by Jorrin John (Nuneaton Town).
Caine Winfarrah (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Caine Winfarrah with a cross.
Attempt saved. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Patrick McLaughlin with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alan Connell (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Anton Brown (Nuneaton Town).
Alan Connell (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Brown.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt saved. Andrew Boyce (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Patrick McLaughlin.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. James Armson replaces Ben Hutchinson.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Adam Walker tries a through ball, but Adam Walker is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Craig Clay with a cross.
Attempt missed. Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Ben Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Ben Hutchinson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Ben Hutchinson (Nuneaton Town).
Carl Magnay (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Ben Hutchinson (Nuneaton Town).
Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Anton Brown (Nuneaton Town).
Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town).