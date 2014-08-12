Barnet 2-0 Bristol Rovers

Akinde's goal against Bristol Rovers was his first for Barnet

Barnet retained their place at the top of the Conference with a comfortable win over Bristol Rovers.

John Akinde slotted in to open the scoring, his first goal since signing from Alfreton Town in the summer.

Another new signing, Charlie MacDonald, doubled their advantage after Rovers goalkeeper Will Puddy spilled Mauro Vilhete's long-range shot.

Rovers had two penalty appeals turned down and await their first win since being relegated to the Conference.

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:

Media playback is not supported on this device Clarke on Barnet v Bristol Rovers

"It was a very disappointing first half for me.

"We play with a system where we need to pass the ball and players take responsibility, but we went far too long.

"We never got a foothold in the game. We gave away two really sloppy goals, which you can't afford to do at this level.

"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb with the goals we conceded."