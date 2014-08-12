Match ends, Barnet 2, Bristol Rovers 0.
Barnet 2-0 Bristol Rovers
Barnet retained their place at the top of the Conference with a comfortable win over Bristol Rovers.
John Akinde slotted in to open the scoring, his first goal since signing from Alfreton Town in the summer.
Another new signing, Charlie MacDonald, doubled their advantage after Rovers goalkeeper Will Puddy spilled Mauro Vilhete's long-range shot.
Rovers had two penalty appeals turned down and await their first win since being relegated to the Conference.
Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It was a very disappointing first half for me.
"We play with a system where we need to pass the ball and players take responsibility, but we went far too long.
"We never got a foothold in the game. We gave away two really sloppy goals, which you can't afford to do at this level.
"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb with the goals we conceded."
Line-ups
Barnet
- 1Stack
- 2Yiadom
- 3Johnson
- 14Togwell
- 5N'Gala
- 6Stephens
- 8Weston
- 11Cook
- 10MacDonaldSubstituted forNurseat 90'minutes
- 9Akinde
- 16Vilhete
Substitutes
- 4Saville
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 15Villa Lopez
- 17Muggleton
- 20Nurse
Bristol Rovers
- 25Puddy
- 4LockyerSubstituted forLeadbitterat 53'minutes
- 3Brown
- 7Mansell
- 5McChrystal
- 15TrotmanSubstituted forParkesat 46'minutes
- 23Monkhouse
- 24Sinclair
- 14White
- 10Taylor
- 11GoslingSubstituted forBruntat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Leadbitter
- 6Parkes
- 8O Clarke
- 9Brunt
- 17Harrison
- Referee:
- Robert Whitton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Bristol Rovers 0.
Attempt missed. Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sam Togwell (Barnet).
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Bristol Rovers.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jon Nurse replaces Charlie MacDonald.
Foul by Jamie White (Bristol Rovers).
Bondz N'Gala (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Foul by Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers).
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Lee Cook (Barnet).
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Barnet.
Corner, Barnet.
Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamie White (Bristol Rovers).
Andy Yiadom (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lee Mansell (Bristol Rovers).
Curtis Weston (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. David Stephens (Barnet) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved. Assisted by Lee Cook.
Corner, Barnet.
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Charlie MacDonald (Barnet).
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ryan Brunt replaces Jake Gosling.
Attempt missed. Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Bristol Rovers.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sam Togwell (Barnet).
Jamie White (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Charlie MacDonald (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Bristol Rovers. Lee Brown tries a through ball, but Lee Brown is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Andy Monkhouse (Bristol Rovers).
Curtis Weston (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Corner, Barnet.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Daniel Leadbitter replaces Tom Lockyer because of an injury.