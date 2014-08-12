AFC Telford United 2-3 Macclesfield Town

Macclesfield continued their bright start to the season by beating Telford 3-2 to claim six points from their first two Conference matches.

Adriano Moke struck early for the Silkmen before full-back Andy Owens equalised for the Bucks.

But striker Waide Fairhurst diverted Scott Barrow's shot into the net to put the Silkmen ahead once more.

Fairhurst then tapped in again from close range before Steve Akrigg headed in a late consolation for the Bucks.

Telford manager Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"Being brutally honest, we started like a bag of spanners - we did well to come in at half-time only 3-1 down.

"But after that we got back to playing with a much better tempo, with a lot more pressing.

"The disappointing thing is that in the end we really should have got something out of it."