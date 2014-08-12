Match ends, AFC Telford United 2, Macclesfield Town 3.
AFC Telford United 2-3 Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section Football
Macclesfield continued their bright start to the season by beating Telford 3-2 to claim six points from their first two Conference matches.
Adriano Moke struck early for the Silkmen before full-back Andy Owens equalised for the Bucks.
But striker Waide Fairhurst diverted Scott Barrow's shot into the net to put the Silkmen ahead once more.
Fairhurst then tapped in again from close range before Steve Akrigg headed in a late consolation for the Bucks.
Telford manager Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"Being brutally honest, we started like a bag of spanners - we did well to come in at half-time only 3-1 down.
"But after that we got back to playing with a much better tempo, with a lot more pressing.
"The disappointing thing is that in the end we really should have got something out of it."
Line-ups
Telford
- 1Hedge
- 15Owens
- 4Byrne
- 5Akrigg
- 17PlattSubstituted forBaynesat 61'minutes
- 6Grogan
- 19Deacey
- 8BarnettSubstituted forClancyat 61'minutes
- 12Cooke
- 18SmithSubstituted forGrayat 68'minutes
- 9Farrell
Substitutes
- 2Baynes
- 10Gray
- 11Clancy
- 13Pryce
- 14Hancock
Macclesfield
- 1Taylor
- 2Halls
- 4Waterfall
- 3Barrow
- 5Pilkington
- 6TurnbullBooked at 45mins
- 23Whitaker
- 11Moke
- 8Lewis
- 10FairhurstBooked at 74mins
- 9HolroydBooked at 55minsSubstituted forLavelle-Mooreat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lavelle-Moore
- 12Cowan
- 14Gnahoua
- 18González Díaz
- 20Branagan
- Referee:
- Jason Whiteley
- Attendance:
- 1,655
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Telford United 2, Macclesfield Town 3.
Attempt missed. Sean Cooke (AFC Telford United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Sean Clancy (AFC Telford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Steve Akrigg (AFC Telford United).
Luke Waterfall (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Attempt missed. Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Owens.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Offside, Macclesfield Town. Adriano Moke tries a through ball, but Adriano Moke is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Telford United 2, Macclesfield Town 3. Steve Akrigg (AFC Telford United) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Cooke with a cross.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Attempt saved. Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Sean Clancy with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Adriano Moke (Macclesfield Town).
Michael Grogan (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United).
Waide Fairhurst (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Waide Fairhurst (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Waide Fairhurst (Macclesfield Town).
Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Attempt saved. Steve Akrigg (AFC Telford United) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Sean Cooke with a cross.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Attempt saved. Andy Owens (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Sean Cooke (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Luke Waterfall (Macclesfield Town).
Andy Owens (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Tony Gray replaces Sam Smith.
Foul by Sam Smith (AFC Telford United).
Luke Waterfall (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Sean Cooke (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Sean Clancy replaces Charlie Barnett.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Wes Baynes replaces Kristian Platt.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Attempt saved. Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Paul Turnbull.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Offside, Macclesfield Town. Malachi Lavelle-Moore tries a through ball, but Malachi Lavelle-Moore is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.