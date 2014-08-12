Match ends, Altrincham 1, Lincoln City 2.
Altrincham 1-2 Lincoln City
Conference newcomers Altrincham suffered a second straight league defeat as Lincoln proved too strong.
City's first goal of the season came when Jordan Burrow nodded in Sean Newton's cross and the striker hit the post with a second header soon after.
The home side went close early in the second half via Steven Gillespie, but Imps substitute Conner Robinson headed another Newton cross for a 2-0 lead.
Damien Reeves' injury-time goal was a late consolation for Altrincham.
Line-ups
Altrincham
- 1Coburn
- 2DensmoreSubstituted forMoultat 19'minutes
- 16Marshall
- 18Williams
- 3Griffin
- 5Havern
- 25CavanaghBooked at 50mins
- 19CrowtherSubstituted forCleeat 68'minutes
- 9Gillespie
- 7Lawrie
- 14PerrySubstituted forReevesat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Moult
- 8Richman
- 10Reeves
- 11Clee
- 15Wilkinson
Lincoln City
- 26Townsend
- 3Newton
- 23Brown
- 8PowerBooked at 55minsSubstituted forLedshamat 79'minutes
- 6Diagne
- 17Caprice
- 5BencherifBooked at 37mins
- 14Nolan
- 11TomlinsonSubstituted forRobinsonat 63'minutes
- 9Burrow
- 22MarshallSubstituted forMendyat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 7Kabba
- 10Ledsham
- 12Mendy
- 16Robinson
- Referee:
- Adrian Holmes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Altrincham 1, Lincoln City 2.
Attempt missed. Steven Gillespie (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 1, Lincoln City 2. Damian Reeves (Altrincham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Tony Diagne (Lincoln City).
Steven Gillespie (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Tony Diagne (Lincoln City).
Damian Reeves (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Peter Cavanagh (Altrincham).
Conner Robinson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Sean Williams (Altrincham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Sean Williams (Altrincham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. James Lawrie (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Peter Cavanagh (Altrincham).
Jon Nolan (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 0, Lincoln City 2. Conner Robinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Newton with a cross.
Attempt missed. Arnaud Mendy (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Karl Ledsham replaces Alan Power.
Attempt saved. James Lawrie (Altrincham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Tony Diagne (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Peter Cavanagh (Altrincham).
Jon Nolan (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Sean Newton (Lincoln City) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jake Moult (Altrincham).
Conner Robinson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Hamza Bencherif (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Attempt missed. Conner Robinson (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Nicky Clee replaces Ryan Crowther.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Damian Reeves replaces Kyle Perry.
Foul by Steven Gillespie (Altrincham).
Nathaniel Brown (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Conner Robinson replaces Ben Tomlinson.
Foul by Gianluca Havern (Altrincham).
Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Arnaud Mendy replaces Marcus Marshall.
Offside, Altrincham. Steven Gillespie tries a through ball, but Steven Gillespie is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sean Williams (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt saved. Adam Griffin (Altrincham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.