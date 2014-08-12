Bristol City 1-2 Oxford United

League Two Oxford United came from behind to stun Bristol City and progress to the second round of the League Cup.

Midfielder Joe Bryan had put the hosts ahead after only 70 seconds.

But Carlton Morris levelled it after the break and Danny Hylton struck late to win it for the U's.

It is the sixth time in seven seasons that League One Bristol City have been eliminated from the competition by a team from a lower division.

Bryan had given the hosts the perfect start when he picked up on Jay Emmanuel-Thomas' blocked shot and sliced in with his right foot.

The early goal did not unsettle Oxford though, and they had the ball in the net before the break, only for Junior Brown's header to be ruled out by a late offside flag.

The U's kept up the pressure and made it 1-1, with Morris planting a powerful header past goalkeeper Frank Fielding, after Joe Riley's ball in.

And summer signing Hylton shocked the home support when he coolly slotted the winner past Fielding.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cotterill on Bristol City v Oxford

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I'm disappointed with how we played and I thought they were the better team.

"They looked a lot more up for it tonight than we did.

"It was just the type of start that I felt we needed and wanted because it might have given us the momentum to go on.

"But you have to give them credit. They were better than us on the night."