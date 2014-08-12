National League
Woking1Dartford1

Woking 1-1 Dartford

Substitute Giuseppe Sole headed in an injury-time equaliser to rescue a point for Woking against Dartford in the Conference.

The Darts went ahead early in the second half when Rory McAuley diverted Peter Sweeney's cross into the net.

The home side pressed hard for an equaliser, Joey Jones and Josh Payne both firing chances wide of the target.

Woking finally snatched an equaliser in stoppage time through Sole, who headed in Dean Morgan's centre.

The result means Woking continue their unbeaten start to the season, while Dartford are 16th having earned their first point.

Woking manager Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Hill on Woking v Dartford

"We were looking to win the game tonight after the three points against Alfreton on Saturday and we were looking to be on the front foot.

"I thought we started brightly but we were unable to take our chances.

"We were chasing the game at 1-0 down and I couldn't see us equalising.

"Over the 90 minutes we deserved something, but it was an opportunity to win the game."

Line-ups

Woking

  • 1Howe
  • 3Cestor
  • 5McNerney
  • 2NewtonSubstituted forBecklesat 82'minutes
  • 22Goddard
  • 4Ricketts
  • 8MurtaghSubstituted forJonesat 75'minutes
  • 7PayneBooked at 66mins
  • 9Rendell
  • 14LewisBooked at 62minsSubstituted forSoleat 76'minutes
  • 24Morgan

Substitutes

  • 6J Clarke
  • 10Sole
  • 20Beckles
  • 21Jones
  • 23Cole

Dartford

  • 1Brown
  • 14Mitchell-King
  • 3Green
  • 4McAuley
  • 16Sweeney
  • 9Daley
  • 6Cornhill
  • 20BurnsBooked at 73minsSubstituted forCollierat 76'minutes
  • 5Bradbrook
  • 10Pugh
  • 23Bradbrook

Substitutes

  • 7Hayes
  • 11Harris
  • 15Collier
  • 17Crawford
  • 21Ibrahim
Referee:
Adam Hopkins

Match Stats

Home TeamWokingAway TeamDartford
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Woking 1, Dartford 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Woking 1, Dartford 1.

Corner, Woking.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Dartford 1. Giuseppe Sole (Woking) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dean Morgan with a cross.

Foul by Andy Pugh (Dartford).

Joey Jones (Woking) wins a free kick.

Corner, Dartford.

Attempt saved. Andy Pugh (Dartford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Rory McAuley (Dartford).

Scott Rendell (Woking) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Reece Beckles replaces Adam Newton.

Attempt missed. Dean Morgan (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Joey Jones (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dartford. Nathan Collier replaces Lee Burns.

Corner, Dartford.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Giuseppe Sole replaces Theo Lewis.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Joey Jones replaces Keiran Murtagh.

Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Woking) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Lee Burns (Dartford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lee Burns (Dartford).

Theo Lewis (Woking) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Luke Daley (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Dartford.

Offside, Woking. Theo Lewis tries a through ball, but Theo Lewis is caught offside.

Foul by Rory McAuley (Dartford).

Scott Rendell (Woking) wins a free kick.

Offside, Dartford. Tom Bradbrook tries a through ball, but Tom Bradbrook is caught offside.

Foul by Tom Bradbrook (Dartford).

Josh Payne (Woking) wins a free kick.

Foul by Scott Rendell (Woking).

Max Cornhill (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Booking

Josh Payne (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Josh Payne (Woking).

Luke Daley (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Booking

Theo Lewis (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Theo Lewis (Woking).

Tom Bradbrook (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Foul by Keiran Murtagh (Woking).

Lee Burns (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story