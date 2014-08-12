Woking 1-1 Dartford

From the section

Substitute Giuseppe Sole headed in an injury-time equaliser to rescue a point for Woking against Dartford in the Conference.

The Darts went ahead early in the second half when Rory McAuley diverted Peter Sweeney's cross into the net.

The home side pressed hard for an equaliser, Joey Jones and Josh Payne both firing chances wide of the target.

Woking finally snatched an equaliser in stoppage time through Sole, who headed in Dean Morgan's centre.

The result means Woking continue their unbeaten start to the season, while Dartford are 16th having earned their first point.

Woking manager Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:

"We were looking to win the game tonight after the three points against Alfreton on Saturday and we were looking to be on the front foot.

"I thought we started brightly but we were unable to take our chances.

"We were chasing the game at 1-0 down and I couldn't see us equalising.

"Over the 90 minutes we deserved something, but it was an opportunity to win the game."