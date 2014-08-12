Match ends, Woking 1, Dartford 1.
Woking 1-1 Dartford
Substitute Giuseppe Sole headed in an injury-time equaliser to rescue a point for Woking against Dartford in the Conference.
The Darts went ahead early in the second half when Rory McAuley diverted Peter Sweeney's cross into the net.
The home side pressed hard for an equaliser, Joey Jones and Josh Payne both firing chances wide of the target.
Woking finally snatched an equaliser in stoppage time through Sole, who headed in Dean Morgan's centre.
The result means Woking continue their unbeaten start to the season, while Dartford are 16th having earned their first point.
Woking manager Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:
"We were looking to win the game tonight after the three points against Alfreton on Saturday and we were looking to be on the front foot.
"I thought we started brightly but we were unable to take our chances.
"We were chasing the game at 1-0 down and I couldn't see us equalising.
"Over the 90 minutes we deserved something, but it was an opportunity to win the game."
Line-ups
Woking
- 1Howe
- 3Cestor
- 5McNerney
- 2NewtonSubstituted forBecklesat 82'minutes
- 22Goddard
- 4Ricketts
- 8MurtaghSubstituted forJonesat 75'minutes
- 7PayneBooked at 66mins
- 9Rendell
- 14LewisBooked at 62minsSubstituted forSoleat 76'minutes
- 24Morgan
Substitutes
- 6J Clarke
- 10Sole
- 20Beckles
- 21Jones
- 23Cole
Dartford
- 1Brown
- 14Mitchell-King
- 3Green
- 4McAuley
- 16Sweeney
- 9Daley
- 6Cornhill
- 20BurnsBooked at 73minsSubstituted forCollierat 76'minutes
- 5Bradbrook
- 10Pugh
- 23Bradbrook
Substitutes
- 7Hayes
- 11Harris
- 15Collier
- 17Crawford
- 21Ibrahim
- Referee:
- Adam Hopkins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 1, Dartford 1.
Corner, Woking.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Dartford 1. Giuseppe Sole (Woking) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dean Morgan with a cross.
Foul by Andy Pugh (Dartford).
Joey Jones (Woking) wins a free kick.
Corner, Dartford.
Attempt saved. Andy Pugh (Dartford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Rory McAuley (Dartford).
Scott Rendell (Woking) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Reece Beckles replaces Adam Newton.
Attempt missed. Dean Morgan (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Joey Jones (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Nathan Collier replaces Lee Burns.
Corner, Dartford.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Giuseppe Sole replaces Theo Lewis.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Joey Jones replaces Keiran Murtagh.
Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Woking) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Lee Burns (Dartford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lee Burns (Dartford).
Theo Lewis (Woking) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Luke Daley (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Dartford.
Offside, Woking. Theo Lewis tries a through ball, but Theo Lewis is caught offside.
Foul by Rory McAuley (Dartford).
Scott Rendell (Woking) wins a free kick.
Offside, Dartford. Tom Bradbrook tries a through ball, but Tom Bradbrook is caught offside.
Foul by Tom Bradbrook (Dartford).
Josh Payne (Woking) wins a free kick.
Foul by Scott Rendell (Woking).
Max Cornhill (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Booking
Josh Payne (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Payne (Woking).
Luke Daley (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Booking
Theo Lewis (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Theo Lewis (Woking).
Tom Bradbrook (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Foul by Keiran Murtagh (Woking).
Lee Burns (Dartford) wins a free kick.