FC Halifax Town 3-1 Southport

Halifax made it two wins from two in the Conference and condemned Southport to a second consecutive defeat under new boss Martin Foyle.

James Bolton fired in from 25 yards to put the home side ahead.

Danny Hattersley equalised, following up after Halifax goalkeeper Matt Glennon spilled a free-kick.

But Marc Roberts headed in Adam Smith's corner to restore the home side's lead and Jamie Jackson made the game safe late in stoppage time.