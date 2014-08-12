FC Halifax Town 3-1 Southport

Halifax made it two wins from two in the Conference and condemned Southport to a second consecutive defeat under new boss Martin Foyle.

James Bolton fired in from 25 yards to put the home side ahead.

Danny Hattersley equalised, following up after Halifax goalkeeper Matt Glennon spilled a free-kick.

But Marc Roberts headed in Adam Smith's corner to restore the home side's lead and Jamie Jackson made the game safe late in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 27Glennon
  • 14Williams
  • 3McManus
  • 4Roberts
  • 2Bolton
  • 5PearsonBooked at 41mins
  • 20Maynard
  • 8Marshall
  • 7SmithSubstituted forPeniketat 69'minutes
  • 10DyerSubstituted forSchofieldat 46'minutes
  • 19BodenSubstituted forJacksonat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Senior
  • 9Jackson
  • 12Peniket
  • 15Roberts
  • 22Schofield

Southport

  • 1Lloyd-Weston
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 6Foster
  • 5Collins
  • 15Connor
  • 22MitchellSubstituted forRutherfordat 72'minutes
  • 4Kay
  • 8GeorgeBooked at 42mins
  • 11BroganSubstituted forJoyceat 79'minutes
  • 18MarsdenSubstituted forWhitehallat 72'minutes
  • 9HattersleyBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 12Lynch
  • 14Joyce
  • 16Rutherford
  • 20Smith
  • 21Whitehall
Referee:
Simon Bennett
Attendance:
1,463

Match Stats

Home TeamHalifaxAway TeamSouthport
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 3, Southport 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 3, Southport 1.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 3, Southport 1. Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town).

Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.

Foul by Scott Kay (Southport).

Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).

Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.

Foul by Joe Connor (Southport).

Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, FC Halifax Town.

Substitution

Substitution, Southport. Charlie Joyce replaces Stephen Brogan.

Attempt missed. Stephen Brogan (Southport) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jamie Jackson replaces Scott Boden.

Offside, FC Halifax Town. Scott Boden tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Luke George (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Foul by Joe Connor (Southport).

Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Southport. Daniel Whitehall replaces John Marsden.

Substitution

Substitution, Southport. Paul Rutherford replaces Andrew Mitchell.

Booking

Danny Hattersley (Southport) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danny Hattersley (Southport).

Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Offside, FC Halifax Town. Steve Williams tries a through ball, but Steve Williams is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Richard Peniket replaces Adam Smith.

Foul by Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town).

Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Dom Collins (Southport) header from outside the box is saved.

Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).

Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.

Foul by Steve Williams (FC Halifax Town).

Danny Hattersley (Southport) wins a free kick.

Corner, FC Halifax Town.

Corner, FC Halifax Town.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Southport 1. Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Smith.

Corner, FC Halifax Town.

Attempt blocked. Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

