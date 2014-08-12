Match ends, FC Halifax Town 3, Southport 1.
FC Halifax Town 3-1 Southport
Halifax made it two wins from two in the Conference and condemned Southport to a second consecutive defeat under new boss Martin Foyle.
James Bolton fired in from 25 yards to put the home side ahead.
Danny Hattersley equalised, following up after Halifax goalkeeper Matt Glennon spilled a free-kick.
But Marc Roberts headed in Adam Smith's corner to restore the home side's lead and Jamie Jackson made the game safe late in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Halifax
- 27Glennon
- 14Williams
- 3McManus
- 4Roberts
- 2Bolton
- 5PearsonBooked at 41mins
- 20Maynard
- 8Marshall
- 7SmithSubstituted forPeniketat 69'minutes
- 10DyerSubstituted forSchofieldat 46'minutes
- 19BodenSubstituted forJacksonat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 9Jackson
- 12Peniket
- 15Roberts
- 22Schofield
Southport
- 1Lloyd-Weston
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 6Foster
- 5Collins
- 15Connor
- 22MitchellSubstituted forRutherfordat 72'minutes
- 4Kay
- 8GeorgeBooked at 42mins
- 11BroganSubstituted forJoyceat 79'minutes
- 18MarsdenSubstituted forWhitehallat 72'minutes
- 9HattersleyBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 12Lynch
- 14Joyce
- 16Rutherford
- 20Smith
- 21Whitehall
- Referee:
- Simon Bennett
- Attendance:
- 1,463
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 3, Southport 1.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 3, Southport 1. Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town).
Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.
Foul by Scott Kay (Southport).
Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.
Foul by Joe Connor (Southport).
Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Charlie Joyce replaces Stephen Brogan.
Attempt missed. Stephen Brogan (Southport) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jamie Jackson replaces Scott Boden.
Offside, FC Halifax Town. Scott Boden tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Luke George (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Joe Connor (Southport).
Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Daniel Whitehall replaces John Marsden.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Paul Rutherford replaces Andrew Mitchell.
Booking
Danny Hattersley (Southport) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Hattersley (Southport).
Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, FC Halifax Town. Steve Williams tries a through ball, but Steve Williams is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Richard Peniket replaces Adam Smith.
Foul by Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town).
Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Dom Collins (Southport) header from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.
Foul by Steve Williams (FC Halifax Town).
Danny Hattersley (Southport) wins a free kick.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Southport 1. Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Smith.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Attempt blocked. Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.