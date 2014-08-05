Anthony Hudson takes over as New Zealand manager

Hudson lasted just five months at Newport before parting company with the Welsh club

Former Newport County boss Anthony Hudson has been appointed New Zealand manager on a contract until 2018.

The 33-year-old, who is the son of former England midfielder Alan, left his position as Bahrain coach last week and takes over from Ricki Herbert.

"A big pull of why I've come here is to go to the World Cup," said Hudson, who also worked under QPR boss Harry Redknapp at Tottenham.

"And not just go to the World Cup but go further than we've ever gone."

New Zealand have twice qualified for the World Cup finals - in 1982 and 2010 - but they have never progressed beyond the group stage.

Oceania Football Confederation members American Samoa Cook Islands Fiji New Caledonia New Zealand Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands Samoa Tahiti Tonga Vanuatu

Hudson left his role with Spurs to take over as Newport County boss in April 2011 but left the job five months later following a run of 10 games without a win.

He joined Bahrain manager Peter Taylor's coaching set-up in 2012 before taking charge of the senior team in August 2013.

Hudson signed a contract with the Bahrain FA until 2016 and the Gulf state are taking legal advice over his exit.

In the meantime, former Portsmouth and Reading defender Adrian Whitbread, who had been coaching Bahrain's Olympic team, will take charge of the senior side for a two-week training camp in Spain later this month.