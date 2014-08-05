Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Injured Celtic captain Scott Brown has warned Legia Warsaw they will regret their exuberant celebrations following their 4-1 Champions League third qualifying round first leg win last week, with the Scottish champions seeking to overturn a 4-1 deficit on Wednesday evening. Daily Express

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has criticised the club's board for not staging the crucial match against Legia at Celtic Park, with Murrayfield again being used as a temporary home following the the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games at Parkhead.Scotsman

McAvennie had two spells at Celtic as a player

And McAvennie fears new Celtic manager Ronny Deila was chosen because he was the most malleable candidate. "I hope he is not the puppet some people say he is," said pundit. Telegraph

Meanwhile, Celtic have turned down an approach from Swansea City for Wales full-back Adam Matthews. Daily Express (print edition)

Aberdeen are expecting a packed Pittodrie for Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round return leg against Real Sociedad, who lead 2-0 following last week's first leg. Daily Record (print edition)

Rangers manager Ally McCoist has ruled out selling Bilel Mohsni but has warned the defender to curb his temper after he was was sent off for trying to headbutt Derby County's Chris Martin in Saturday's friendly, an incident that led to a two-match ban for the Tunisian. Daily Express

HM Revenue and Customs had been chasing Craig Whyte for £3.7m before he took control of Rangers in 2011. The businessman subsequently took the club into administration with mounting tax debts.Daily Record

OTHER GOSSIP

United States captain Tom Watson has expressed grave concerns over Tiger Woods' chances of participating in this year's Ryder Cup at Gleneagles following recent injuries. Scotsman