Swansea City: Chico Flores leaves to join Michael Laudrup in Qatar

Chico Flores continued a Spanish exodus from Swansea City

Chico Flores has left Swansea City to join Qatari club Lekhwiya SC, where ex-Liberty Stadium boss Michael Laudrup is in charge.

The Spanish defender, 27, could be followed out of the Premier League side by fellow countryman Jose Canas.

In an open letter to fans posted via social media, Flores said: "Two years ago I came to Swansea with many hopes.

"I knew I was joining a great, "small" club and to the best league in the world - the Premier League."

Jose Canas and Chico Flores celebrate with Wilfried Bony against Manchester United in January, 2014

Flores, who has made 74 appearances for the Swans, had signed a one-year extension to his contract which committed him to the club until 2016.

His exit continues a Spanish exodus from Swansea after striker Michu left for Napoli on loan and Alejandro Pozuelo joined Rayo Vallecano.

And winger Pablo Hernandez has been linked with Qatari club Al Arabi.

"I have experienced so much in these two seasons that, by far, exceeded my expectations," added Flores

"That is why today I am sad to leave a club that has been like a family since the beginning and allowed me to enjoy and experience football in a very special and intense way.

"At Liberty Stadium I felt at home thanks to all the fans that welcomed me wonderfully and supported me until the very last minute of every game."

Other activity at Swansea during the summer has seen Tottenham signing Ben Davies and Michel Vorm, with Gylfi Sigurdsson moving the other way.

Chico Flores' career so far Started as a youth player with hometown club Cádiz CF in 2005 Spent loan spells at Racing Club Portuense and Barcelona B, helping the Catalans gain promotion to level three Signed a five-year contract for Genoa in July 2010 Played under former Swans boss Michael Laudrup while on loan at La Liga outfit RCD Mallorca in 2011 Arrived at the Liberty Stadium in the summer of 2012 after Swansea paid Genoa £2m During the 2013-14 campaign at Swansea, he made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals

Swansea also signed ex-Lyon striker Bafetimbi Gomis,Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Arsenal.

They have also started contract negotiations to extend South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung's stay at the club.

Meanwhile Canas, who has made 26 appearances for the club, joined Swansea City on a free transfer from Real Betis in 2013.