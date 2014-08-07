Spartak Trnava 1-1 St Johnstone (agg 3-2)

May scored in what could be his last game for St Johnstone

St Johnstone have slipped out of the Europa League after only managing to draw with Spartak Trnava in Slovakia.

Stevie May gave the Perth men hope with a half-time lead when he his deflected effort found the net after good work from Tam Scobbie.

However, as the Saints pressed for a second goal, Gary Miller's error allowed Martin Mikovic to race in on goalkeeper Alan Mannus and level.

St Johnstone pushed on but could not find a second goal to force extra-time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Interview - St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright

May's goal could be his last for the club amid interest from Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker missed the 2-1 first-leg defeat at McDiarmid Park but was a threat in Slovakia.

Indeed, Trnava goalkeeper Dobrivoj Rusov gathered his early bobbling strike then produced brilliant save to deny May in the 17th minute.

The striker met David Wotherspoon's lobbed pass on the half volley and powered a left-footed shot towards goal that the goalkeeper did well to tip over the bar.

The hosts had their moments, and Ivan Schranz - who scored twice in Perth - forced Mannus into a save when he met Mikovic's cross .

St Johnstone gave themselves hope by opening the scoring, only to concede in the second half

However, it was the visitors who took the lead. Scobbie found May 20 yards out and the striker fired a left-footed shot that took a substantial deflection and skidded across the goalmouth and into the far corner of the net.

St Johnstone needed another to avoid elimination on away goals but the Slovaks always looked dangerous and Mannus made a great save to push away Martin Vyskocil's header following Erik Sabo's free-kick.

The equaliser arrived when Miller made a mess of clearing a high ball. He back-pedalled and headed into the path of Mikovic, who slipped the ball into the net.

Saints pushed forward and May was inches away from Lee Croft's tantalising cross, but could not force extra-time.