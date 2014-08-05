As Bristol Rovers prepare to start life in non-league, BBC Points West looks at how the club have had to adjust after their shock relegation.

The Pirates' 94-year stay in the Football League came to an end in May after their final-day defeat by Mansfield saw them relegated on goal difference.

Manager Darrell Clarke has had to create a new-look team on a smaller budget, but remains confident they can return to League Two at the first time of asking.

Rovers start their Conference campaign at home to Grimsby on Saturday.