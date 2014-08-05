BBC Sport - Man Utd 3-1 Liverpool: Louis van Gaal not getting carried away

Van Gaal not getting carried away

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is not getting carried away after his side's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the International Champions Cup final, and is already focusing on their Premier League opener against Swansea City.

A Steven Gerrard penalty gave Liverpool the lead, but Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard were on target for United in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says he expects his squad to be "working well" by the start of the season.

Top videos

Video

Van Gaal not getting carried away

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories