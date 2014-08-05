Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is not getting carried away after his side's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the International Champions Cup final, and is already focusing on their Premier League opener against Swansea City.

A Steven Gerrard penalty gave Liverpool the lead, but Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard were on target for United in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says he expects his squad to be "working well" by the start of the season.