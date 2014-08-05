Benik Afobe: Loan signing encouraged by MK Dons style

Afobe has played 79 games in various loan spells, scoring 13 goals

New signing Benik Afobe said he was encouraged by the style of football after making his MK Dons debut.

The 21-year-old started Monday's 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat by Leicester City after arriving on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

He has previously spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town, Reading, Bolton, Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday.

"Milton Keynes play the best football out of all the teams I've played for," Afobe told the club website.

"I think we can surprise a few people and be right up there.

"I heard about the interest [from MK] around 10 days ago, and as soon as I heard, I came to speak to the manager. I was happy with what he said, I like the philosophy, and after watching them play on Saturday, my mind was made up."

Born in Kent, Afobe joined Arsenal's academy at the age of six and was handed his first professional contract in February 2010.

He made his first-team debut in an Emirates Cup clash against American side New York Red Bulls in the summer of 2011.

Afobe spent the majority of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring two goals in 13 games for the Owls as they avoided relegation from the Championship.

He has also represented England Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 levels.