Portsmouth: Andy Awford plays down League Two favourites tag

Portsmouth finished 13th in League Two last season

Portsmouth manager Andy Awford says being League Two favourites will not faze his side ahead of the new season.

Pompey will embark on their second campaign in the fourth tier having only been in the Premier League in 2010.

The club have already sold over 10,800 season tickets and Awford is comfortable with their favourites tag.

"We are the big fish in League Two, you can't get away from that and I don't mean that disrespectfully to any other clubs," Awford told BBC Radio Solent.

"Our recent history on the pitch - FA Cup winners not so long ago, being in the Premier League recently - I can understand why people would do it (make them favourites).

"It makes no difference to me. We'll go about our work whether we're favourites or outsiders and all we'll do is get as many points as we can to have a successful season. So it does not worry me."

However, Portsmouth captain Ben Chorley has urged his team-mates to revel in their tag as favourites.

"You never see a skint bookmakers," Chorley told BBC Radio Solent's Pompey fans' forum. "I think we've got a great opportunity. Pompey are a big club in this division."