Richard Hill defends Eastleigh spending

Eastleigh manager Richard Hill has defended the money the Conference new boys have spent, insisting they have been responsible with their finances.

The Spitfires embark on their first season in English football's fifth tier and have recruited a number of high-profile players over the summer.

James Constable, Jack Midson and Paul Reid are among those who have signed.

"I've been in a fortunate position where the players I've identified I've got," Hill told BBC Radio Solent.

Constable arrived from Oxford, Midson was released by AFC Wimbledon and Reid left Northampton in January.

And Hill, whose side begin their campaign away at Nuneaton Town on Saturday, says it was a coup to convince them to join Eastleigh.

"There was a lot of work to do because the lads I signed had one or two options," he said. "A lot of people have said we've spent a lot of money but I've been careful with the money.

"Yes we have got a couple of quid but I'm mindful of how I spend it. It wasn't a case of just giving them money, they've uprooted and relocated so you have to give them a bit of respect."