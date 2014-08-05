AFC Bournemouth: Baily Cargill ready for Cherries chance

"I've got a few aims this season and one of them is to play in the Championship" - Baily Cargill

Bournemouth youngster Baily Cargill believes he is ready to make the step up to the Championship this season.

Cargill, 19, has been a feature of the Cherries team in pre-season and hopes he has proved to manager Eddie Howe he can be trusted in the heart of defence.

He is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club.

"I think I've given myself a good chance with the pre-season I've had and hopefully the gaffer will trust in me," Cargill told BBC Radio Solent.

"If push comes to shove and he needs to use me then hopefully I'll be ready."

Cargill made his Football League debut at Torquay last season, having also played at Welling on loan.

Cargill's development Born on 13 October 1995, Cargill began his career in Southampton's academy before switching to Bournemouth He played 13 games for Welling United last season before a second loan spell at Torquay, where he made a further five appearances

Howe says he will not go out on loan this term and will instead provide support for Elliott Ward, Tommy Elphick and Steve Cook.

And the former Southampton youth team player paid tribute to Elphick for his support over the summer.

"Before pre-season started I did not know whether I'd be with the first team or not," he said.

"I couldn't have asked for more minutes. I've trained with the lads, but when you get out there it's a different story and you are on your own and have to play well.

"Tommy is brilliant with me, he's constantly talking, keeps me in shape and is one of the best captains I've played with. He's non-stop talking and motivating and is a quality player."

Cargill was in the same Southampton youth set-up as the likes of Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, Arsenal right back Calum Chambers and Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse and he hopes he can follow in their footsteps in terms of success.

"I've got a few aims for this season and one of them is to play under the gaffer in the Championship," he added.

"For a 19-year-old, I think that would be a fantastic achievement and a dream so hopefully it can come true. Look at those boys, they exploded on the scene so why can't that be me?"