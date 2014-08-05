Luke Waterfall: Macclesfield Town sign Scunthorpe United defender

Macclesfield Town finished 15th in the Conference in the 2013-14 season.

Macclesfield Town have signed Scunthorpe United defender Luke Waterfall on a one-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old made 10 appearances for the Iron during their 2013-14 promotion campaign, scoring once.

Waterfall started his career at Barnsley where he was a youth team player during the 2007-08 season.

The centre-back had spells with Tranmere Rovers, Altrincham, Ilkeston Town and Gainsborough Trinity before joining Scunthorpe in June 2013.

