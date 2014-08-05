Walsall 0-1 Aston Villa: Alan Hutton scores in friendly win

Alan Hutton has been loaned out to Nottingham Forest, Mallorca and Bolton since last making a senior Villa appearance.

Alan Hutton grabbed the only goal of the game as Aston Villa claimed a 1-0 win away at Walsall in a pre-season friendly.

The Scottish defender, who has not played competitively for Villa since May 2012, finished from close range after 28 minutes.

Ciaran Clark, Philippe Senderos and Fabian Delph all went close to adding to Hutton's goal.

Villa face Parma before they open the new season away at Stoke on 16 August.

Walsall: O'Donnell, Kinsella, Downing, J Chambers, Taylor, Clifford, Flanagan, Grimes, Sawyers, Benning, Bradshaw.

Walsall (second-half): MacGillivray, Heath, Rowley, Holden, Henry, Morris, A Chambers, Clifford (Mantom 63), Baxendale, Webber, Bakayoko.

Aston Villa: Guzan, Hutton (Lowton 46), Okore (Stevens 46), Baker (Herd 66), Clark (Senderos 46), Richardson (N'Zogbia 46), El Ahmadi, Westwood, Delph, Weimann (Grealish 66), Agbonlahor.

Subs: Given Bennett, Gardner, Bacuna.