Nicky Ajose: Leeds United sign Peterborough United striker

Ajose scored 17 goals in 45 appearances for Swindon, on loan, and Peterborough last season

Leeds United have signed Peterborough United striker Nicky Ajose on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Ajose, 22, started his career with Manchester United before joining the Posh in July 2011.

He struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot at London Road and had loan spells with Scunthorpe, Chesterfield, Crawley, Bury and Swindon before being transfer-listed in May.

He could make his debut for Leeds at Millwall on Saturday.

Head coach David Hockaday told the club website: "Nicky was involved with a very good group of players in the Manchester United Academy and he was one of the high flyers in that group.

"He can play up front in a number roles and he is very talented. He is a super professional and is an ideal addition to our squad."