Fulham: Tim Hoogland wants the squad to gel quickly

Hoogland joined Fulham from German side Schalke on a free transfer this summer

Fulham's new right-back Tim Hoogland says their squad must gel quickly if they are to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old is one of nine new arrivals at Craven Cottage this summer.

"I think it is always sad when you are relegated. I think Fulham is a big club and have to be in the Premier League," he told BBC London.

"We have many new players. Maybe the first games will not be the football we want to play but we have to win them."

He added: "We will do our best to be in the Premier League next year again."

Fulham's summer signings so far Shaun Hutchinson from Motherwell (free transfer) Kay Voser from FC Basel (undisclosed fee) Adam Taggart from Newcastle Jets (undisclosed fee) Tim Hoogland from Schalke (free transfer) Ross McCormack from Leeds United (undisclosed fee) Konstantinos Stafylidis from Bayer Leverkusen (season-long loan) Thomas Eisfeld from Arsenal (undisclosed fee) Adil Chihi from FC Cologne (free transfer) Nikolay Bodurov from Litex Lovech (undisclosed fee)

Hoogland, a former Germany Under-20 international, joined the Whites on a free transfer earlier this summer after leaving Bundesliga side Schalke.

"It was easy to settle in," he said. "The team took to me very well in the first weeks and I am happy to be here at Fulham.

"It is a new experience for me. At my age I can give a very young squad some experience and always be there for them when they have questions.

"I hope we can give the fans everything and that they will be happy over the season."

Hoogland previously played under Fulham boss Felix Magath at Schalke and believes the 61-year-old's pre-season preparations - which have been heavily based around running and conditioning - will prepare the squad well for the long season ahead.

"Everyone knows his training is very tough and you have to run a lot," said Hoogland.

Hoogland believes the tough training regime is what is required to meet the demands of the Championship, adding: "I think we have done well in pre-season and we are ready for the games - 46 games is a lot.

"Magath likes discipline and wants you to give everything in every training session.

"You have to follow his way. If you do this you will be a better player."