Alan Judge: Brentford looking to keep style in Championship

Brentford midfielder Alan Judge hopes they will not have to change their passing game in the Championship.

The Bees, who have made seven permanent signings this summer, are back in the second tier for the first time since 1992-93 after finishing as runners-up in League One last season.

"I think we'll go out with the same mentality as last year," the 25-year-old told BBC London 94.9.

"It is a much harder league but you have to do what you are used to doing."

He added: "The lads are not scared of moving the ball or playing against big-name players.

"We like to get the ball down. We are not the biggest team but hopefully our movement and the way we pass it can cause a few problems."

Judge is one of the arrivals at Griffin Park this summer, having secured a permanent move from Blackburn Rovers following a loan spell with the Bees last season.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has previously played in the Championship at Plymouth and Blackburn, says the west London side must be prepared for a step up in terms of the quality of opposition.

"There is a lot more football being played and it is not so direct. It is very technical and great quality," he said.

"If you give away chances to a Jordan Rhodes or Ross McCormack, you'll get punished more and quicker. They will score with half a chance where maybe you'll get away with it in League One.

"I know there are quite a few teams who like to play the high pressing game. You've got to deal with whatever you face but I'm hoping to have a bit of influence in games.

"Usually teams that come up are tipped for relegation. We wouldn't be paying attention to that.

"We hope to surprise a few people with the way we play."

Brentford begin their campaign at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.