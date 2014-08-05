Steaua, Debrecen, NK Maribor & Chikhura Sachkhere punished

From the section

Steaua Bucharest will have to close part of their stadium to fans when they next play in Europe

Romanian giants Steaua Bucharest are one of four clubs ordered by Uefa to close part of their stadium following racist behaviour from supporters.

Football's European governing body has also sanctioned Hungary's Debrecen, FC Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia and Slovenian club NK Maribor.

The incidents all took place in Champions League and Europa League games last month.

"The fight against racism is a high priority for Uefa," a spokesman said.

The punishments will take effect in the next home European tie played by those clubs.