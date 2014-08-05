Aston Villa: Antonio Luna moves to Verona on a season-long loan

Luna scored his only goal for Villa on his debut in their 3-1 win at Arsenal on the opening day of last season

Aston Villa left-back Antonio Luna has joined Italian Serie A side Verona on a season-long loan.

The Spaniard, 23, moved to Villa from Sevilla for an undisclosed seven-figure fee on a three-year deal in June 2013.

But after scoring on his debut, Luna went on to make just 18 first team appearances and did not feature at all from January onwards.

He is the third of last year's signings to be loaned out this summer, following Nicklas Helenius and Yacouba Sylla.

Danish striker Helenius has returned home to Aalborg on a similar deal, while Mali international midfielder Sylla has also made a season-long loan move to Turkish side Kayseri Erciyesspor.

Villa, who have lost their last two friendlies to Chesterfield and Groningen, continue their pre-season warm-up with a trip to neighbours Walsall on Tuesday evening before taking on Serie A side Parma on Saturday.

They kick off the new Premier League season at Stoke on 16 August.