Accrington Stanley: Connor Martin joins League Two club
-
- From the section Football
Accrington Stanley have signed teenage midfielder Connor Martin on a short-term contract after he impressed on trial with the League Two club.
The 18-year-old was captain of Rochdale's youth team last season.
"He's a good prospect. This is a chance for him to continue improving," manager James Beattie told the club website.
"The step up from youth team football to League Two is a massive leap as it is a lot quicker, especially with the pace and power," added Martin.
Stanley have also signed ex-Wigan defender Adam Buxton and former Oldham goalkeeper Luke Simpson since the end of last season.