Accrington Stanley: Connor Martin joins League Two club

Connor Martin is Accrington's third summer signing

Accrington Stanley have signed teenage midfielder Connor Martin on a short-term contract after he impressed on trial with the League Two club.

The 18-year-old was captain of Rochdale's youth team last season.

"He's a good prospect. This is a chance for him to continue improving," manager James Beattie told the club website.

"The step up from youth team football to League Two is a massive leap as it is a lot quicker, especially with the pace and power," added Martin.

Stanley have also signed ex-Wigan defender Adam Buxton and former Oldham goalkeeper Luke Simpson since the end of last season.