Burnley 2-2 Celta Vigo: Lukas Jutkiewicz scores twice in friendly

Burnley were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly at Turf Moor.

Lukas Jutkiewicz, who moved from Middlesbrough for £1.5m during the summer, grabbed both goals for the Clarets.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring after just two minutes, and put Burnley ahead again after Alex Lopez had equalised for the Spanish side.

Nolito scored soon after to level the scores with the newly-promoted team.

Burnley: Heaton, Trippier (O'Neill 84), Duff, Shackell, Mee, Wallace, Marney (Taylor 67), Jones, Arfield, Barnes (Reid 79), Jutkiewicz (Sordell 79).

Subs: Cisak, Long, Anderson, Lafferty, O'Neill, Kightly, Hewitt, Gilchrist.

Celta Vigo: Rubén - Hugo Mallo (Jonny 46), Sergi Gómez (Cabral 46), Costas (Fontàs 46), Samuel (Planas 46) - Madinda (Krohn-Dehli 46), Goldar (Borja Fernández 46), Yelko (Álex López 46) - Santi Mina (Orellana 46), Larrivey (Charles 46), Jordan (Nolito 46).