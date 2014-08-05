Rotherham 1-3 Leicester: Ulloa scores twice for Foxes

From the section

New signing Leonardo Ulloa scored twice as Leicester City beat Rotherham United 3-1 at the New York Stadium.

Ulloa, who recently joined the Foxes from Brighton, grabbed both his goals before half-time for last season's Championship winners.

Kieran Agard pulled one back for the Millers, but Danny Drinkwater's volley restored the two-goal lead.

Leicester's face Werder Bremen in a friendly before they host Everton in the Premier League on 16 August.

Rotherham: Loach, Broadfoot, Arnason, Wood, Sadler, Swift, Frecklington, Tidser, Pringle, Revell, Derbyshire

Subs: Collin, Brindley, Skarz, Hall, Bowery, Green, Newton, Morgan, Agard

Leicester: Schmeichel, De Laet, Konchesky, Wasilewski, Moore, Knockaert (Watson 72), James, Drinkwater, Taylor-Fletcher, Hopper (Dodoo 67), Ulloa

Subs: Smith, Pepe-Ngoma, Stankevicius