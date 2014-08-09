BBC Sport - Institute grab late draw at Dungannon

Institute grab late draw at Dungannon

Stephen O'Flynn nets an injury-time equaliser to give Premiership new boys Institute a point against Dungannon at Stangmore Park.

O'Flynn had put the North-West side into the lead in the first half but the swifts turned things around through Gary Liggett and a Ryan Harpur penalty.

It looked like Institute would travel home empty-handed until O'Flynn pounced for a close-range leveller.

