BBC Sport - Twigg double as Ports beat Feeney's Linfield

Twigg double as Ports beat Feeney's Linfield

Gary Twigg scores twice as Portadown beat Linfield 3-0 at Shamrock Park on the opening day of the Irish Premiership season.

The third score was an own goal as Ross Redman's low ball into the danger area was diverted in by Linfield defender Sean Ward.

The game was Warren Feeney's first league game in charge of Linfield, the former Northern Ireland striker having taken over from the long-serving David Jeffrey in May.

Top videos

Video

Twigg double as Ports beat Feeney's Linfield

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Video

Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Top Stories