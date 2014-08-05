Huddersfield 2-2 Newcastle: Remy Cabella rescues draw for Magpies

New signing Cabella played the full 90 minutes

New signing Remy Cabella struck two minutes from time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Newcastle against Huddersfield.

The Magpies, who gave Daryl Janmaat his debut, took the lead through Emmanuel Riviere's third pre-season goal.

But the Championship side responded well and turned the game through Radoslaw Majewski and Jon Stead.

It was left to Cabella to spare the Premier League side's blushes when he latched on to a quick free-kick from Ayoze Perez and lobbed Joe Murphy.

Huddersfield Town: Smithies (Murphy 46), Lynch (Hammill 46), Peltier (Stead 46), Smith (Wallace 46), Dixon (St Ledger 46), Hogg (Lolley 46), Norwood (D Holmes 46), Majewski (Sinnott 46), Scannell (Crooks 46), Ward (Carroll 46), Wells (Billing 46).

Newcastle United: Krul, Janmaat (Yanga Mbiwa 55), Williamson (S. Taylor 64), Coloccini, Haidara (Dummett 64), Gouffran (Obertan 55), Sissoko, Colback (Abeid 64), Cabella, Ferreyra (Aarons 55), Riviere (Perez 72).