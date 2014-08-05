Southend United: Cian Bolger and Isaac Layne join Shrimpers

Bolger made one appearance for Southend last season before his loan was cut short because of an ankle injury

Southend United have signed Bolton Wanderers defender Cian Bolger and Billericay striker Isaac Layne for undisclosed fees.

Bolger, 22, who had a loan spell with the club last season, has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Layne, 19, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year after impressing when United visited Billericay for a pre-season friendly.

The League Two side have now made four signings this week.

They brought in Tottenham striker Shaquile Coulthirst on a season-long loan and Danish centre-back Mads Ibenfeldt on a one-year deal on Monday.

Phil Brown's side start their season with a trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

On the signing of Layne, Brown told the club website "Sometimes when facing local sides you'll find a little gem."

And he described the arrival of Bolger as "fantastic news" for the club.

""I can't emphasise enough how much this deal means to me as the manager of this football club," he added.

"For the chairman to spend an undisclosed fee on a player who first appeared on the market two weeks ago for loan is a real statement of intent."