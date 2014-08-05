Athlone 0-2 QPR: Bobby Zamora and Charlie Austin earn Hoops win

From the section

Zamora scored his first goal of pre-season

Queens Park Rangers rounded off their tour of Ireland with a comfortable 2-0 win over Athlone Town.

Play-off hero Bobby Zamora scored his first goal of pre-season as he slotted home from Shaun Wright-Phillips' cross just before half-time.

And after the interval Zamora turned provider as he neatly set up Charlie Austin, who finished coolly past Ryan Coulter.

Rangers begin their Premier League campaign against Hull on 16 August.

Athlone Town: Coulter, Hayes, Dunne, Byrne, Hughes, Brennan, Sweeney, Mulroney, O'Connor, Foley, Ebbe.

QPR: Murphy, Simpson, Caulker, Onuoha, Hill, Wright-Phillips (Faurlin 64), Barton, Henry, Hoilett, Zamora, Austin.