Port Vale 3-2 West Brom: Craig Dawson own goal sinks Baggies

West Bromwich Albion suffered their second successive pre-season defeat as a late Craig Dawson own goal condemned them to a 3-2 defeat against Port Vale.

The Baggies took an early lead through young midfielder Kemar Roofe.

Port Vale hit back through close-range strikes from Ben Williamson and Tom Pope, before left-back Bradley Garmston levelled for the visitors.

But Dawson's error ensured another loss for the Albion following Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

It was Vale's final game before they start the new League One season with a home game against Walsall this Saturday (9 August, 15:00 BST).

Albion start the new Premier League campaign at home to Sunderland the following Saturday (16 August, 15:00 BST).

Port Vale: Johnson, Yates (Veseli, 63), Robertson, McGivern (Smith, 63), Dickinson (Marshall, 63), Birchall, O'Connor (Lines, 63), Jennings, Lloyd, Pope (Dodds, 46), Williamson.

West Brom: Myhill, Wisdom, Olsson (Dorrans, 75) Dawson, Garmston (Mulumbu, 78) Yacob (Baird, 75), O'Neil, Roofe, Gardner, Brunt, Anichebe (Berahino, 75).