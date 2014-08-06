Middlesbrough complete Kenneth Omeruo loan deal from Chelsea

Adam Clayton is expected to join Kenneth Omeruo as a confirmed signing for 2014-15

Middlesbrough have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo and are close to signing Huddersfield's Adam Clayton.

Omeruo, 20, made 14 appearances on loan at Boro last season before playing four games for Nigeria at the World Cup.

"He's someone I love to have because he's a player who came from Chelsea and his mood was always perfect," said Boro boss Aitor Karanka.

Meanwhile, Clayton has reportedly agreed terms on a permanent move.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who is also said to have undergone a medical, scored 12 goals in 94 appearances for Huddersfield following a move from Yorkshire rivals Leeds in July 2012.

Clayton began his career at Manchester City but failed to make a first-team appearance before his departure to Leeds.

Two successful loan spells at Carlisle United attracted the attention of the Elland Road club, who eventually signed the Manchester-born player.