Issaga Diallo: Cambridge United sign midfielder on free transfer

Cambridge United were promoted as Conference play-off winners last season

Cambridge United have signed Senegalese midfielder Issaga Diallo on a one-year contract, subject to international clearance.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season with Hungarian side Kaposvari RFC.

"He has really impressed and is a player that we feel could really add to our squad for the coming season," said U's director of football Jez George.

"We are delighted to have completed this deal."

The midfielder started his career at Saint-Louis Neuweg in France, before moving to Swiss side FC Locarno in 2009.

In 2011, Diallo joined Swiss Super League side Servette, playing there for two seasons before moving to Hungary.