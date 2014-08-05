Jordan Archer: Northampton Town sign Tottenham Hotspur keeper
Northampton Town have signed Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Jordan Archer on loan until the January transfer window.
Archer, 21, has yet to play for the Spurs first team, but spent a lengthy spell on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in 2012-13, making 27 appearances.
Cobblers manager Chris Wilder told the club website: "Jordan is here to challenge for a first-team place.
"It is important to have competition, and Jordan is in the frame to battle with Matt Duke for a first-team spot."