Jordan Archer: Northampton Town sign Tottenham Hotspur keeper

Archer has appeared 13 times for Scotland Under-21s

Northampton Town have signed Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Jordan Archer on loan until the January transfer window.

Archer, 21, has yet to play for the Spurs first team, but spent a lengthy spell on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in 2012-13, making 27 appearances.

Cobblers manager Chris Wilder told the club website: "Jordan is here to challenge for a first-team place.

"It is important to have competition, and Jordan is in the frame to battle with Matt Duke for a first-team spot."